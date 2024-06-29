EA Sports Gives Clemson Defense Impressive Preseason Power Rankings
The Clemson Tigers had an impressive defense statistically last season.
Nationally, the Tigers were No. 8 in passing yards allowed (173.2) and No. 8 in total yards allowed (287.8). Clemson was also No. 22 in rushing yards allowed (114.6) and tied for No. 29 in points allowed per game (21.1).
All of that had an impact on Clemson’s defensive power ranking when EA Sports released its College Football 25’s ratings earlier this week.
In fact, the Clemson defense did better than the Clemson offense, which was No. 10.
The Clemson defense was No. 5 with a 90 overall rating.
To get to the rating, EA Sports said that its development team examined hundreds of thousands of data points, analyzed all 134 FBS roster, including thousands of players. The team also examined game film and statistics, in consultation with experts at Pro Football Focus.
Those rankings are also subject to change when EA makes updates, presumably during the season.
The Tigers are coming off a great season defensively, which helped them go 9-4 and win a bowl game. But, they aren’t returning that many starters, in part because the Tigers lost five players to the NFL.
Chief among those returning starters will be linebacker Barrett Carter. The senior was second on the team in tackles with 67 (behind Jeremiah Trotter Jr.). Strong safety R.J. Mickens is the other senior returning as a starter. Khalil Barnes is part of a young crop of players that could make big leaps in development after they were freshmen last season.
Ahead of Clemson in the power rankings were Ohio State (96 OVR), Georgia (94 OVR), Oregon (90 OVR) and Alabama (90 OVR).
Clemson opens the season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia.
Other ACC teams in the Top 25 included affiliate member Notre Dame (90 OVR), Florida State (88 OVR), Virginia Tech (86 OVR), Louisville (84 OVR) and North Carolina (84 OVR).
The Tigers face Florida State, the defending ACC champion, on Oct. 5, along with Louisville on Nov. 3 and Virginia Tech on Nov. 9. Clemson does not face Notre Dame and North Carolina this season.
EA Sports Top 25 Defensive Preseason Power Rankings
1. Ohio State - 96 OVR
2. Georgia - 94 OVR
3. Oregon - 90 OVR
4. Alabama - 90 OVR
5. Clemson - 90 OVR
6. Notre Dame - 90 OVR
7. Michigan - 90 OVR
8. Texas - 88 OVR
9. Penn State - 88 OVR
10. Utah - 88 OVR
11. Florida State - 88 OVR
12. Oklahoma - 88 OVR
13. Iowa - 88 OVR
14. Virginia Tech - 86 OVR
15. Wisconsin - 86 OVR
16. USC - 86 OVR
17. Auburn - 86 OVR
18. LSU - 84 OVR
19. Texas A&M - 84 OVR
20. Colorado - 84 OVR
21. Oklahoma State - 84 OVR
22. Louisville - 84 OVR
23. North Carolina - 84 OVR
24. Kansas State - 84 OVR
25. Florida - 84 OVR