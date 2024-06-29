All Clemson

EA Sports Gives Clemson Defense Impressive Preseason Power Rankings

The Clemson Tigers could have one of the best defenses in the new EA Sports College Football game debuting next month.

Matt Postins

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter smiles after recovering a fumble against Kentucky during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville , Florida, Friday, December 29, 2023. Clemson won 38-35.
Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter smiles after recovering a fumble against Kentucky during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville , Florida, Friday, December 29, 2023. Clemson won 38-35. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Clemson Tigers had an impressive defense statistically last season.

Nationally, the Tigers were No. 8 in passing yards allowed (173.2) and No. 8 in total yards allowed (287.8). Clemson was also No. 22 in rushing yards allowed (114.6) and tied for No. 29 in points allowed per game (21.1).

All of that had an impact on Clemson’s defensive power ranking when EA Sports released its College Football 25’s ratings earlier this week.

In fact, the Clemson defense did better than the Clemson offense, which was No. 10.

The Clemson defense was No. 5 with a 90 overall rating.

To get to the rating, EA Sports said that its development team examined hundreds of thousands of data points, analyzed all 134 FBS roster, including thousands of players. The team also examined game film and statistics, in consultation with experts at Pro Football Focus.

Those rankings are also subject to change when EA makes updates, presumably during the season.

The Tigers are coming off a great season defensively, which helped them go 9-4 and win a bowl game. But, they aren’t returning that many starters, in part because the Tigers lost five players to the NFL.

Chief among those returning starters will be linebacker Barrett Carter. The senior was second on the team in tackles with 67 (behind Jeremiah Trotter Jr.). Strong safety R.J. Mickens is the other senior returning as a starter. Khalil Barnes is part of a young crop of players that could make big leaps in development after they were freshmen last season.

Ahead of Clemson in the power rankings were Ohio State (96 OVR), Georgia (94 OVR), Oregon (90 OVR) and Alabama (90 OVR).

Clemson opens the season on Aug. 31 in Atlanta against Georgia.

Other ACC teams in the Top 25 included affiliate member Notre Dame (90 OVR), Florida State (88 OVR), Virginia Tech (86 OVR), Louisville (84 OVR) and North Carolina (84 OVR).

The Tigers face Florida State, the defending ACC champion, on Oct. 5, along with Louisville on Nov. 3 and Virginia Tech on Nov. 9. Clemson does not face Notre Dame and North Carolina this season.

EA Sports Top 25 Defensive Preseason Power Rankings

1. Ohio State - 96 OVR

2. Georgia - 94 OVR

3. Oregon - 90 OVR

4. Alabama - 90 OVR

5. Clemson - 90 OVR

6. Notre Dame - 90 OVR

7. Michigan - 90 OVR

8. Texas - 88 OVR

9. Penn State - 88 OVR

10. Utah - 88 OVR

11. Florida State - 88 OVR

12. Oklahoma - 88 OVR

13. Iowa - 88 OVR

14. Virginia Tech - 86 OVR

15. Wisconsin - 86 OVR

16. USC - 86 OVR

17. Auburn - 86 OVR

18. LSU - 84 OVR

19. Texas A&M - 84 OVR

20. Colorado - 84 OVR

21. Oklahoma State - 84 OVR

22. Louisville - 84 OVR

23. North Carolina - 84 OVR

24. Kansas State - 84 OVR

25. Florida - 84 OVR

