Early Efficiency Leads to Short Day For Trevor Lawrence

Christopher Hall

Clemson offense looked like a well-oiled machine through the first half of Saturday's 49-0 rout over The Citadel. 

With the early production, Clemson didn't have to play its leading stars very long which allowed for the Tigers to hone in improving and developing depth at every position. 

Clemson had little trouble getting on the board, scoring touchdowns on the first five offensive drives of the game. While Trevor Lawrence didn't have numbers that will jump off the page, it was his efficiency that gave the Tigers more than enough breathing room before the end of the first quarter. 

Lawrence said the performance might not have been his best but certainly was an efficient one for the junior. He finished the day 8-for-9 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown in the first quarter. 

"That might have been my most efficient day since I've been here," he said. "It was fun. I felt like our first group especially was ready. I think we owned the plan and executed well."

The Tigers' QB1 felt said it was nice to see his teammates get in quality reps and that will continue to the be the goal moving forward. 

The Tigers led 28-0 after the opening canto highlighted by Amari Rodger's 44-yard touchdown reception, which was a redemption play after dropping what likely could have turned into a touchdown on the first possession. 

Frank Ladson Jr. hauled in a 17-yard touchdown reception on the Tigers' first possession and a 54-yard connection in the second quarter. The latter of the catches extended Clemson's lead to 42-0 with 9:55 left. 

While Clemson failed to score in the second half, the valuable reps and game footage on a slew of players will play dividends as the Tigers roar into this open date. 

"I think the young guys stepped in and played well. We just have to continue to build our depth," Lawrence said. "It's been good to have two games now where we took care of business early on so our younger guys can get in and get some reps." 

Football

