Elite DL Recruit Reveals Why Clemson Tigers Stand Out
The Clemson Tigers have always been able to win recruits over with their coaching staff, culture, and family atmosphere. Dabo Swinney has created something special and has been able to recruit at a high level each and every season.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, the Tigers are currently looking to add more talent. They have a lot of offers out to recruits just waiting on responses.
One of those recruits is defensive lineman Deuce Geralds.
Geralds, a four-star defensive lineman out of Collins Hill in Georgia, has visited with Clemson and appears to have major interest in joining the Tigers.
In a recent interview, Geralds opened up about Clemson's culture and how transparent the school and Swinney have been with him.
“Talking to Coach Swinney, he told us about the program and the culture. They showed the proof and the facts they were including.”
After being one of the opening offers during the spring for Clemson, Geralds talked about how much that meant to him.
“They showed us the reason why they don’t offer all these kids, they want to make it special with the offer. Just getting this offer, it did feel special for me. To be one of only 26 kids with this offer and receive it this early, that was very special to me.”
Geralds also didn't hold back when talking about Swinney, suggesting that the Clemson head coach is the best coach in the nation.
“Coach Dabo is probably the best coach that’s still out there after Nick Saban retired. They had all these different win categories, and Saban was the only one competing with him in any of those categories. So now that Nick Saban retired, he’s number one in every single category.”
While the Tigers have made a big impression on Geralds, there are a lot of other teams trying to recruit him as well. Currently, he has about 40 offers on the table from schools.
On3 currently has Geralds ranked as the No. 11 defensive lineman in the 2026 class. He's also the No. 107 recruit in the nation.
All that can be done now is to wait and see where the defensive lineman chooses to play. Clemson has given themselves a chance to land him, but there is simply no guarantee.