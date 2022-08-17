Skip to main content

Energetic Cade Klubnik Pushing DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei gives some insight on what it's like to have a player the caliber of Cade Klubnik behind him on the depth chart.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The arrival of freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik is having an effect on the Tigers in a multitude of ways.

One example would be providing starter DJ Uiagalelei with a level of competition that did not exist in fall camp entering the 2021 season.

"I mean, there's always been quarterbacks behind me," Uiagalelei said when asked what it was like to have a quarterback the caliber of Klubnik pushing him.

Klubnik was the top quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the Elite-11 MVP. He was also the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas last year after leading Westlake High School to back-to-back undefeated and state championship seasons, and he brought that winning attitude with him to Clemson. 

"Cade's done a very good job of staying in the playbook and a really good job of coming out here in practice and bringing that energy," Uiagalelei said. "Just having a great level of consistency and it has been good."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Will Shipley, DJ Uiagalelei
Play

Defense Responds In Clemson's Second Scrimmage, Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

Clemson held its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday morning inside Memorial Stadium.

4 hours ago
Jordan McFadden, Bryn Tucker, Marcus Tate
Play

Streeter 'Fired Up' About Progress of Offensive Line

A season ago, injuries and inexperience had a major impact on the Tigers' inability to develop any consistency up front.

11 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Play

While There's Competition, There's No QB Battle at Clemson Right Now

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter addressed his quarterback situation between DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik after Monday's practice.

Aug 16, 2022 2:35 PM EDT

Entering his second season as the Tigers' full-time starter, Uiagalelei is looking to improve on a sophomore campaign in which he, as well as the rest of the Clemson offense, failed to live up to lofty expectations. The quarterback completed less than 60% of his passes and threw 10 interceptions to just nine touchdown passes.

However, going through the ups and downs of the 2021 season has Uiagalelei more prepared for what to expect and the quarterback feels like he now has a much better command of the offense compared to a season ago.

"Just from experience, like I said," he said. "But also I think just having a better feel of it. You know, going through it. I feel like I've seen different pictures. Kind of knowing what to do, how to talk to guys a little differently, and knowing my teammates a little bit better now after a whole year."

Uiagalelei has also dropped more than 25 pounds in an effort to be more mobile, something that he said has made a noticeable difference in how he's now able to move around.

"I feel great, yes sir, 100%," Uiagalelei said. "Weight-wise I feel great. I feel like I can move around, definitely 100% better. I feel light on my feet, I feel ready to go."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Will Shipley, DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Defense Responds In Clemson's Second Scrimmage, Dabo Swinney Updates Injuries

By JP Priester4 hours ago
Jordan McFadden, Bryn Tucker, Marcus Tate
Football

Streeter 'Fired Up' About Progress of Offensive Line

By JP Priester11 hours ago
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

While There's Competition, There's No QB Battle at Clemson Right Now

By Brad SenkiwAug 16, 2022 2:35 PM EDT
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed watches cornerback Malcolm Greene (21) and safety Kylon Griffin (18) lift linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during practice in Clemson on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Football

Greene is Healthy, Confident, Making Plays

By Will VandervortAug 16, 2022 1:16 PM EDT
soccer
Olympic Sports

Tigers Men's Soccer Preseason Top Team

By Zach LentzAug 16, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
USATSI_18876077_168387971_lowres
Baseball

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Backs Up Words With Win Over Mets

By Brad SenkiwAug 16, 2022 7:52 AM EDT
Phil Mafah
Football

Ultimate Combo: Clemson RB Phil Mafah Beefs Up, Stays Fast

By Brad SenkiwAug 16, 2022 6:29 AM EDT
USATSI_17329317_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Miami Dolphins Sign Former Clemson Defensive Back

By Brad SenkiwAug 15, 2022 4:55 PM EDT