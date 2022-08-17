Energetic Cade Klubnik Pushing DJ Uiagalelei

The arrival of freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik is having an effect on the Tigers in a multitude of ways.

One example would be providing starter DJ Uiagalelei with a level of competition that did not exist in fall camp entering the 2021 season.

"I mean, there's always been quarterbacks behind me," Uiagalelei said when asked what it was like to have a quarterback the caliber of Klubnik pushing him.

Klubnik was the top quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the Elite-11 MVP. He was also the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas last year after leading Westlake High School to back-to-back undefeated and state championship seasons, and he brought that winning attitude with him to Clemson.

"Cade's done a very good job of staying in the playbook and a really good job of coming out here in practice and bringing that energy," Uiagalelei said. "Just having a great level of consistency and it has been good."

Entering his second season as the Tigers' full-time starter, Uiagalelei is looking to improve on a sophomore campaign in which he, as well as the rest of the Clemson offense, failed to live up to lofty expectations. The quarterback completed less than 60% of his passes and threw 10 interceptions to just nine touchdown passes.

However, going through the ups and downs of the 2021 season has Uiagalelei more prepared for what to expect and the quarterback feels like he now has a much better command of the offense compared to a season ago.

"Just from experience, like I said," he said. "But also I think just having a better feel of it. You know, going through it. I feel like I've seen different pictures. Kind of knowing what to do, how to talk to guys a little differently, and knowing my teammates a little bit better now after a whole year."

Uiagalelei has also dropped more than 25 pounds in an effort to be more mobile, something that he said has made a noticeable difference in how he's now able to move around.

"I feel great, yes sir, 100%," Uiagalelei said. "Weight-wise I feel great. I feel like I can move around, definitely 100% better. I feel light on my feet, I feel ready to go."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!