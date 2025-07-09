ESPN’s Greg McElroy, Cole Cubelic Rank Clemson Tigers OL Among Nation’s Best
While the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback in Cade Klubnik who many consider one of the nation’s best, his talent won’t mean much if he doesn’t have reliable protection up front.
Luckily for Klubnik and Clemson, the Tigers offensive line is viewed as one of the nation's best as the 2025 season approaches. On a recent episode of Always College Football with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic, Clemson’s offensive line was ranked as the ninth-best in the country.
For an offensive line unit that is heavily dependent on communication and overall cohesion, having a coach who runs the group like a well-oiled machine is essential. According to McElroy, Clemson’s offensive line coach Matt Luke gives him reason to be confident in the unit.
“I could probably start and finish my reasoning with Matt Luke, Clemson’s offensive line coach,” said McElroy. “Usually any group that he’s in charge of, I feel pretty good about.”
Luke’s resume speaks for itself, with his most recent stop being at Georgia, where he coached an offensive line that anchored a powerful running game to help the Bulldogs win the 2021 National Championship.
He likely won’t have to make many tough personnel decisions, with four of five starters returning from last year’s team. The one projected newcomer, Harris Sewell, has already logged 547 career snaps and even has some experience as a fill-in starter.
Between Tristan Leigh, center Ryan Linthicum, guard Walker Parks and right tackle Blake Miller, Clemson will have four graduate players who are expected to start, combining for 120 starts between them.
According to Cubelic, Clemson’s experience up front should give Klubnik the support he needs to elevate the Tigers’ offense.
“I like Tristan Leigh at left tackle. I think he can be one of the better tackles in the ACC,” Cubelic said. “They have an experienced quarterback now with four or five experienced offensive linemen. If they excel, watch out for what that Clemson offense might have a chance to be.”