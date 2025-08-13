Three Clemson Stars Named to More Preseason All-America Lists
Heading into the 2025 college football season, it’s no secret that the Clemson Tigers have some of the top players in college football on both sides of the ball.
As the preseason award recognitions and watchlists start to pour in, three Tigers recently earned a spot on preseason All-America teams put together by both ESPN and The Athletic.
QB Cade Klubnik (Sr.)
After being the No.1 projected pick in ESPN’s 2026 mock draft, there’s no shock that Klubnik is considered to be the best quarterback in college football. Last season, Klubnik led the Tigers to a College Football Playoff appearance while throwing for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns (third-most in FBS) and just six interceptions.
“Klubnik was one of the most improved players in the country last season. His next step is proving that he's one the best players in the country,” ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. “Coming off a season that saw him account for 43 touchdowns, Klubnik has all his top receivers back and enters his third year as the Tigers' starter.”
With some of the top receivers in college football (Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr.), Klubnik seems poised for a huge final season at Clemson
DT Peter Woods (Jr.)
Woods has dominated since the moment he arrived at Clemson, earning Freshman All-America honors as a true freshman. After setting a high bar for himself, he’s only continued to improve. Woods has the highest PFF run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9 percent) among all returning Power Four interior defenders, and came in at No.3 on PFF’s NFL Draft Big Board.
“Woods has said he wants to be more consistent this season, and to that end, he has been diligent this offseason about getting in tip-top shape as he enters his third year on campus,” Low wrote. “The 6-3, 315-pound Woods has elite interior pass-rushing skills and played some on the outside as a freshman. He's more suited to play tackle and finished with 8 ½ tackles for loss, including three sacks, this past season.”
As Woods leads a front seven that also includes another player on the All-America list, expect the Tigers to generate a great deal of pressure this year.
DE T.J. Parker (Jr.)
Also projected as a top-ten pick, Parker pairs Woods’ physical dominance with elite athleticism and a quick first step that often leaves offensive tackles stuck in their tracks. Last season, Parker made 12 sacks (most among all returning Power Four edge rushers) while making 57 tackles and forcing six fumbles.
“The bad news for Clemson fans is that this is likely Parker's last season in orange. The good news is that this should be the best version of him,” Low wrote. “He's a dominant 6-3, 265-pound pass rusher who is always making big plays.”
With Parker and Woods wreaking havoc on the defensive front, opposing offensive linemen will likely spend a lot of time picking their quarterback off the floor.