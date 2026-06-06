Clemson Extends Offers to Pair of Blue-Chip Defensive Backs

This past weekend was Clemson's annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp, and while we already covered the first two 2028 prospects to receive an offer from the program, there have been several more that have gone out since, including to a pair of blue-chip defensive backs.

While it's still very early in the cycle, as the Tigers' main focus is still set on their outstanding 2027 class, there's no better time to get to know these priority targets than as early as today.

That said, here's a quick rundown of both talents and their recruitment's up to this point:

S Giovanni Tuggle

Tuggle has been one of the most coveted players in the 2028 class for a while now after breaking out as a freshman for Winder-Barrow, finishing the season with 39 tackles, six interceptions, two pass deflections, one blocked field goal and one pick-six across just eight varsity contests.

The standout high school debut led to him receiving offers from schools including, but not limited to: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida and Georgia Tech.

Since then, though, Tuggle hasn't slowed down. As a sophomore in 2025, his production went up across the board — aside from interceptions — finishing the year with 74 tackles, two for a loss, five pass deflections, four interceptions, two return touchdowns, one pick-six and one forced fumble.

With it only getting closer to the 2028 class and the talented defensive back's trajectory rising fast, more top programs extended offers following the season, including Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and now Clemson.

Tuggle is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 48 overall player, the No. 5 player at his position and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals rankings.

Though it's still early in the cycle, Tuggle has been no stranger to the road since bursting onto the recruiting scene over the past year or so.

Nebraska has hosted him twice unofficially, Ohio State has both visited and hosted him once, and he's made trips to Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas, and Florida, which was the most recent stop on his tour. His visit to Death Valley was for the program's Elite Retreat in March.

As it stands, the Cornhuskers are the favorites in his recruitment, holding a 33.4% chance at landing Tuggle, while Florida (15.9%), Ole Miss (13.7%), Ohio State (11.4%) and Oklahoma (1.9%) trail, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

CB Domonic Williams Jr.

Though Williams may be newer to the recruiting scene than Tuggle, he's already established himself as one of the premier prospects in the 2028 class.

After seeing a limited role as a freshman, Williams broke out during his sophomore campaign in 2025 at Jacksonville (N.C.) High School, recording 45 tackles, four for a loss, 16 pass deflections, three interceptions and one forced fumble while helping lead the Cardinals to a 12-1 record and a state regional final appearance.

28 | 3.6 GPA | 6’0 | 178lbs | DB/ATH | NC |Jacksonville High School, North Carolina

Updated season Stats

3 INT

1 FF

16 Pass deflections

45 Tackles

4 TFL

Full Sophmore Season highlights pic.twitter.com/LzvbpwMUsS — Domonic Williams Jr. ‘28 4⭐️DB (@DomonicWJr) December 24, 2025

The dominant season led to over a dozen Division I programs extending offers to the 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback, including schools such as Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, Missouri, and most recently, Clemson, following an impressive showcase at the Dabo Swinney camp.

He is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 47 overall player, the No. 7 player at his position and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina, according to Rivals rankings.

As it stands, Clemson is the clear front-runner for the talented cornerback, holding a 63.5% chance to land him, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine. This isn't all that surprising, either, as Williams already visited Death Valley in mid-April before returning to showcase his skills this past weekend.

Tuggle and Williams remain as the only two secondary prospects to receive an offer from the program as of June 6, 2026.