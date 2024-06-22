Former Clemson Coordinator Signs Massive Contract Extension with Oklahoma
In 2021, there was some shocking news that Clemson's longtime defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, was leaving to take his first head coaching job with the Oklahoma Sooners.
What made it so surprising was that he had turned down opportunities in the past and seemed to be someone who was content with being a highly-compensated coordinator for an elite program like Clemson.
After all, he had held the DC role with the Tigers since 2012 when he left Oklahoma.
Venables was the nation's top assistant coach in 2016, winning the Broyles Award. He was then the second-highest paid coordinator in college football a year later, making around $1.6 million.
But, when the opportunity presented itself for the longtime assistant to take his first head job with a premier program like Oklahoma, he couldn't turn it down.
Things haven't exactly gone as planned since taking over the Sooners.
His first season in charge saw them go a shocking 6-7 and 3-6 in the Big 12 before they rebounded to win 10 games last year in their final season in the conference before jumping to the SEC.
Ahead of Oklahoma's first campaign in this new league, they decided to show faith in Venables and offer him a contract extension.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, they have agreed on a new six-year contract.
This deal will keep him with the Sooners through 2029 and bumps his compensation up to $51.6 million and roughly $8.5 million per year. Back in 2021, his original deal was for six years and $43.5 million.
What prompted them to get something done in the midst of his first contract is unknown.
There was some thought after his first season that he might not be the guy for the job as that was the first time since 1998 the program had a losing record.
But, the bounce back in 2023 clearly eased any worries the athletic department and boosters might have had, and the ability for Venables to recruit at a high level is always going to be a key selling point throughout his tenure as he had a Top 10 class in 2024 and is trending that way in 2025.
While it's disappointing Venables is no longer with Clemson, it's good to see him achieving things on his own as he was such an integral part of the Tigers winning national championships in 2016 and 2018.