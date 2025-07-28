Report: Former Clemson DT Christian Wilkins Cut by Raiders Following Bizarre Incident
Sports locker rooms have famously been host to some mischievous behavior that might not be considered normal in the confines of regular humanity. And it seems like one former Clemson Tigers defensive lineman may have pushed a teammate a bit too far.
According to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins kissed a teammate on the head before being released by the team last Thursday.
“Last week's incident happened inside a team meeting room. One source told ESPN that the interaction was ‘playful,’ but the teammate didn't see it that way. It's not known what the fellow player did following the incident,” Schefter wrote. “A complaint was filed to the Raiders' human resources department, which investigated the incident.”
While the incident may have played a role in his release, Schefter mentioned that it was not the only reason for him not being on the team.
After suffering a Jones Fracture five games into the 2024 NFL season, the team reportedly has some disagreements with how he handled his recovery process, particularly his decision to avoid an extra surgery. Although Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders last season, the team voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on his contract for “failure to maintain his condition to play.”
Wilkins subsequently filed a grievance with the NFLPA, Schefter reported.
"We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins and he has been informed of his release from the team," the franchise said in a statement. "This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."
During his time at Clemson, Wilkins was a two-time national champion and two-time First-Team All American. Through four seasons at Clemson, Wilkins totaled 191 tackles and 16 sacks.