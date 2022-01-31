Skip to main content
Former Clemson DT Makes Huge Play in Bengals’ Win Over KC

Cincinnati Defense Held Chiefs to 83 Total Yards in Second Half and Overtime

When the Kansas City Chiefs opened Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with three touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, it looked like it was going to be a long day for the Cincinnati defense.

But on the last play of the second quarter, everything changed. Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple made an open-field tackle on wide receiver Tyreek Hill, stopping him short of the goal line as time expired. The play sparked one of the best comebacks in conference championship history, as Cincinnati rallied to beat the Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City Missouri.

The Bengals, who trailed 21-3 in the second quarter, tied the Indianapolis Colts with the largest come-from-behind victory in a conference championship game. The Colts trailed Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 21-3, in the 2007 AFC Championship Game.

And though Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense will get most of the headlines, it has to be noted that the Bengals held Patrick Malhomes and the Chiefs’ explosive offense to 83 total yards and three points in the second half and overtime.

And though Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense will get most of the headlines, it has to be noted that the Bengals held Patrick Malhomes and the Chiefs' explosive offense to 83 total yards and three points in the second half and overtime.

The defense also intercepted Malhomes twice, which led to 10 points, including one in overtime which led to Evan McPherson’s 31-yard game-winning kick at the 9:22 mark. In his previous eight home playoff games, Molhomes had thrown one interception.

When Kansas City finally got a drive going late in regulation, it was former Clemson standout D.J. Reader who made a key play in keeping the Chiefs out of the end season.

On second-and-goal for the Chiefs from the Bengals’ four, Reader broke through the line and forced Malhomes back inside, where the rush caught up to him and he was dropped for a four-yard loss with 39 seconds to go. The Bengals got a second sack on the next play before Kansas City settled for a 44-yard Harrison Butker field goal on the last play of regulation.

It did not take long for Cincinnati’s defense to come up big again. After two incompletions to start the extra frame, Malhomes threw a deep ball to Hill to the near sideline, but Vonn Bell intercepted the jump ball after Jesse Bates tipped it away from Hill.

Reader, who had six tackles in last week’s divisional round win over Tennessee, had three tackles on Sunday, and thanks to him and the rest of the defense, the Bengals are going to play in a Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

The odds of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl is currently +150 according to Fanduel.

