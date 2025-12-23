Former Clemson Edge Rusher Finishing Best Season in NFL With Cincinnati Bengals

From Dexter Lawrence to Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson Tigers have been known for their modern renaissance of alumni in the NFL. Now, they’ll have another key player coming off the edge for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Myles Murphy was taken with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, looking to set the edge for a Bengals' defense that’s averaged over 20 points allowed per game since 2016. Now, the franchise saw the best game out of the former Clemson Tiger since he began his NFL career.

Over the last two games, against the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, respectively, Murphy has put his stamp on each game. Against Baltimore, he finished with two sacks, never finishing with more than one before Dec. 14. A week later, in a 45-21 rout over the Dolphins, the Clemson alum finished with five total tackles and a fumble recovery, the first of his career.

The third-year player will be seriously considered to have his fifth-year option picked up ahead of training camp next year, having a career-high in sacks (4.5) and solo tackles (22). In the win over the Dolphins, Murphy received a PFF grade of 90.

Before last weekend, the former Tiger never received a grade higher than 79, which occurred last season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knew the potential Murphy had in his time with the Tigers. He was a Freshman All-American and saw both First-team and Second-team All-ACC selections between the 2020-22 seasons, where he was a three-year starter.

Over his career, Murphy finished with 17.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, being one of only two players who recorded at least an additional 35 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles across those three seasons.

He was a five-star recruit from the Class of 2020, being the No. 3 player in the state of Georgia in the class. After committing to Clemson in December 2019, he fast-tracked his way to the NFL, only needing three years to begin to make his mark in the league.

Murphy will also give credit to other familiar faces around him. The Bengals recently added Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter through the draft with a fourth-round pick, and he’s been coming into his own as of late on defensive coordinator Al Golden’s defense. Viewers also cannot forget about Tee Higgins, the former Clemson receiver who is now in his sixth season in Cincinnati.

Despite the Bengals being 5-10 and out of the playoff picture with two games remaining, Murphy will look to lock down a deal to remain with the team, coming into some important payment years in the offseasons to come. As he enters his fourth season next year, he will look to help take the team back to the playoffs and even make a Super Bowl appearance.

Clemson fans know how great Murphy got with each season with the Tigers. That was only three seasons, so now, what will the edge rusher do in a fourth season with plenty of potential?

Only time will tell.