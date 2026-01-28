Bengals’ Chase Brown, Tee Higgins Endorse Domes After Snowy AFC Championship

Geographically speaking, Bengals running back Chase Brown and wide receiver Tee Higgins couldn’t have come from more different backgrounds.

Brown, a native of London, Ontario, played part of his high school career in Canada before suiting up collegiately for Western Michigan and Illinois. Higgins is a Tennesseean who won a national title at Clemson. However, as they told SI in an interview Tuesday morning promoting Bounty, both are united on the subject of playing in cold and snowy weather in the wake of the Patriots’ slog of a victory over the Broncos in the AFC championship.

“Cold is one thing, but snow—it’s on its own... playing with snow on the field, where it kind of builds up, it makes it so much harder to cut and to move around,” Brown said. “Once you add snow in there, it definitely adds some difficulty.

“I don’t like playing in the snow, the cold, nothing,” HIggins said. “So my experience are terrible.”

The AFC championship came during a period where multiple NFL teams in northern latitudes—most notably Chicago and Cleveland—are debating building domed stadiums. Neither the Bears nor Browns have ever regularly played home games indoors.

Brown and Higgins are all for that.

“I’d prefer everything to have a dome and grass,” Higgins said.

“Grass, yep,” Brown added.

Bad news for the duo: Cincinnati’s current lease in Paycor Stadium runs through at least 2036.

