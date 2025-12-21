Former Clemson Tigers Deliver on Both Sides for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs last week, but that didn’t stop the team from firing on all cylinders this past Sunday.

In a 45-21 blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins , former Clemson Tigers Tee Higgins and Barrett Carter delivered on opposite sides of the ball to get the Bengals their fourth win of an interesting, yet disappointing season.

Higgins’ return carried added significance after a turbulent stretch that saw the former Tigers star enter concussion protocol for the second time in a month's span, forcing him to miss both contests against the Baltimore Ravens this season.

Fortunately, he’s since recovered well and was a full participant in practice this past Friday, and was officially cleared for this week’s matchup prior to the game beginning. In his first game back, the lethal redzone threat hauled in three catches for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Higgins most likely won’t finish with over 1,000 yards on the season due to his previous absences, but he’s currently on pace to beat his single-season touchdown record of 10, as he’s already tied it after today’s game.

As Higgins reminded fans of what a proven veteran can provide, Carter continued his upward climb at a very different stage in his career.

The versatile rookie’s emergence has been one of Cincinnati’s most encouraging defensive developments this season, and possibly in recent history for the franchise.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the first-year linebacker initially carved out a rotational role, recording 18 tackles in limited action over the Bengals’ first five contests of the season.

However, his first start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 marked a turning point, as Carter piled up 10 tackles and quickly earned the coaching staff’s trust. Since then, he’s started every game, totaling 70 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three pass deflections and an interception, including a career-high 16-tackle performance against the New England Patriots in Week 12.

Against the Dolphins, Carter had one of his best performances in coverage of the season, tallying five tackles, two pass deflections and the first interception of his young career.

Cincinnati's season may end without a playoff appearance for the third year in a row, but Sunday served as a reminder of Clemson’s lasting imprint at the NFL level.