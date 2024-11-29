Former Clemson Football Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury With New York Giants
The Clemson Tigers football team has sent a number of talented players to the NFL in recent years. One of those players was defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.
A first-round pick of the New York Giants, No. 17 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, he was productive in his three years in college. He recorded 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, adding four passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble with 134 combined tackles.
Solid statistics for sure, but nothing that hinted superstardom was on the horizon at the next level.
Alas, that is exactly the path he has taken with the Giants as a pro.
Not only is he likely the best Clemson product currently in the NFL, a strong debate could be made that he is the best defensive player in the league and one of the best performers overall regardless of position.
Since Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald has retired, Lawrence has cemented his place as the best defensive tackle in the league.
No matter what opponents do to take him out of the game, he finds a way to produce and make an impact. Double and triple teams don’t phase him as he will single-handedly ruin game plans with his ability to not only put pressure on the quarterback but stuff the run game as well.
Unfortunately, New York will no longer have the luxury of deploying Lawrence to dominate opposing offensive lines. It was announced on Friday that he suffered a dislocated elbow, which will end his season prematurely.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll called the injury “long-term” per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, as the star defensive tackle will now turn his attention toward 2025 and beyond.
This is a brutal blow for the former Tigers star, as he was in the midst of another remarkable campaign, setting several career highs despite only playing 12 games.
His 9.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss are single-season highs. What makes the sack achievement even more impressive is that New York is normally playing from behind, meaning opponents aren’t throwing the ball much for him and his teammates to rush the passer.
A Pro Bowler and AP All-American Second Team member the last two years, he was well on track to earn accolades again for his 2024 season performance. A spot on the All-Pro First Team was certainly within reach and he would have assuredly improved on the ninth-place finish he had last year in the Defensive Player of the Year Award voting.