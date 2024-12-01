Former Clemson Icon Trevor Lawrence Injured in a Terrifying Game Incident
Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been trying to get back on track for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After not playing since November 3 due to injury, Lawrence made his return for the team this afternoon against the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, his return did not last very long.
In the second quarter of today's game, Lawrence suffered a scary injury.
While trying to run for a first down, Lawrence went to slide after picking up the necessary yardage. During his slide, a Texans' defender still hit him and Lawrence ended up being injured.
Take a look at the play for yourself:
Needless to say, the hit was extremely dirty. The defender was ejected from the game following the play.
Lawrence was not having a great game before the injury. He had completed just four of his 10 pass attempts for 41 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. In addition, he also picked up six yards on the run that injured him.
While the former Clemson standout has not had the kind of NFL career that was expected from him, he is still very much loved by the Tigers' fan base. Seeing this happen to Lawrence is awful.
Hopefully, the injury ends up being nothing serious. It's very clear that he likely suffered a concussion, but the hope is that it is not a severe concussion and he'll be able to return to the field in the near future.
Obviously, this is a very fluid situation. No final details have been revealed about the injury at this point in time.
This is just the latest disappointment in what has been a rough tenure with the Jaguars for Lawrence. What makes it even worse is that the hit was not necessary.
As more updates become available, Lawrence's status moving forward will be clarified. In the meantime, all that can be done is to send positive thoughts and prayers towards Lawrence.