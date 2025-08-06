Former Clemson OL Reunites with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne
As the 2025-26 NFL season draws closer, signings are being made, and players are getting waived in an effort to finalize teams' 53-man rosters within the next three weeks.
That said, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tremayne Anchrum, a former Clemson offensive lineman and seventh-round pick, to their training camp roster to strengthen their depth at the position group following struggles last season.
The 6-foot-2, 314-pound offensive tackle had an incredibly successful career with the Clemson Tigers from 2016-19, earning Second Team All-ACC honors as a junior and First Team All-ACC honors as a senior.
In addition to his individual accomplishments, he won a national championship as a true freshman in 2016. He helped lead the Tigers back to another win at the highest stage as a starter his junior year in 2018.
The former Clemson captain was drafted with the No. 250 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, where he'd call home for the next three years, eventually winning a Super Bowl with them in the 2021-22 NFL season.
But after multiple early-season injuries from year to year, Anchrum was waived from the Rams and has bounced around numerous teams over the past year, including brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans' practice squads.
With Jacksonville aiming to solidify its trench depth after giving up 32 sacks last season, Anchrum enters a situation where his experience and leadership could earn him a real shot at the 53-man roster. His ability to play both tackle and guard makes him a valuable asset for a unit lacking consistency and durability.
His playing style reflects his time at Clemson and the overall values of the prestigious program – team-first and technical. While he may not be the flashiest lineman in camp, his vast understanding of protections and ability to plug in across multiple positions makes him one of the most versatile and coachable options.
Anchrum is reuniting with familiar faces in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, players he once protected during Clemson's historic run. He would've also been sharing the offensive line with another former Tiger in Tyler Shatley if he hadn't announced his retirement following the end of last season.
The familiarity with play-style and chemistry could help smooth his transition into the Jaguars' offensive system.
Now healthy and back with familiar faces in Jacksonville, Anchrum will look to make the most of this opportunity — aiming to prove he still belongs in the league and can contribute to a team on the rise.