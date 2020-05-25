AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Watson Ranks Sixth Among NFL's Best Deep Passers

Brad Senkiw

One of the knocks on Deshaun Watson coming out of Clemson was his accuracy, especially on deep passes. 

There was a belief from some scouts and analysts that Watson didn't have the best vision and didn't always have good enough ball placement downfield. It left some pundits heading into the 2017 NFL Draft to downgrade Watson to non-first-round selection. 

However, the Houston Texans traded up in that draft and took him at No. 12 overall. Three years into his career, Watson is in the franchise's long-term plans after making the playoffs and the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. 

On his way to becoming one of the young bright stars of the NFL, Watson has greatly improved that weakness and was recently ranked by NFL.com as the sixth-best deep passer in the league in 2019. 

Based on the metric "completion percentage above expectation, which is the difference between a quarterback's actual completion percentage and expected completion percentage," here's what NFL.com wrote about his ability:

Might we introduce you to Will Fuller? Watson really enjoyed going deep in 2019, so much that he attempted a deep pass on 14 percent of his throws in 2019 (fifth-highest in the NFL). With Fuller on the field, he has attempted a deep pass on 17 percent of his throws since 2017 (as opposed to 11 percent with Fuller off of it). He's also completed 43.2 percent of deep passes with Fuller on the field since 2017 (as opposed to 34.3 percent with Fuller off it). Watson enjoyed playing with DeAndre Hopkins, but he really needed Fuller to blow the top off the defense. Unfortunately, he only had Fuller for 11 games in 2019, meaning his tendency to air it out had to be directed toward someone else. That didn't limit Watson, who still let it fly with more ambition than any other passer on this list, dropping seven DIMES while finishing as the only quarterback in this group to break the average air yards mark of 30 (30.4). It will be interesting to see how Hopkins' departure affects this output in 2020. 

Watson completed 41.2 percent of his deep passes, which ranked fifth on the list. His expected completion percentage of 34.6 was third overall, making his differential of +6.6 sixth. 

Only Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray had a better overall number than Watson. 

Fuller, as noted by NFL.com, played a huge role in Watson's improvement. When he's on the field and healthy, the Texans are a big-play offense. In 2020, though, they'll have to find a way to be both efficient and explosive without former Clemson receiver Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason. 

Hopkins has been Watson's favorite target the last three seasons, and his intermediate route-running helped spring others for big plays down the field. Watson completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2019.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Flashback: Remembering Bill Wilhelm

Bill Wilhelm spent 36 years as Clemson Baseball head coach and became a legend in the process

JP-Priester

Clemson University Honors Those Who Died in Service to Their Country

Members of the Clemson Corps then began to collect names of those alumni who had given the ultimate sacrifice while performing their military duties.

CU Athletic Communications

Hunter Renfrow—From Walk On to Hero

Hunter Renfrow’s image will be burned into the memory banks for all eternity as the one who brought down the dynasty that was Alabama football.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Recapping The Biggest Wins of the 2019-2020 Basketball Season

Brad Brownell's squad defeated the AP no. 3, no.5 and no.6 teams at home during the 2019-2020 season.

Christopher Hall

Fans Could See Some Changes At Doug Kingsmore In 2021

Clemson's baseball season is still many months away, yet Monte Lee is already thinking ahead to what type of safety protocols will need to be put in place for the 2021 season

JP-Priester

Prove it: Lyn-J Dixon Needs Big Season as No. 2 Running Back

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is a tremendous talent who thought he was going to be the No. 1 running back in 2020, but with Travis Etienne returning, Dixon still needs to play like the No. 1, despite getting No. 2 touches.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's Monte Lee: Furman Cutting Baseball 'Devastating Blow' for State

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee shared his thoughts on Furman cutting its baseball program and his closeness to the coaches and players.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Legendary Coach Frank Howard Still Casts Shadow At Clemson

Frank Howard is still considered by some Clemson fans to be the best coach in school's football history. Howard showed that Clemson could be a national power on the field, and his accomplishments still resonate with the current Tiger teams.

Travis Boland

Prove It: Justyn Ross

Justyn Ross showed glimpses of greatness during his freshman season but hit a plateau in his sophomore season, now entering his junior season it is time for him to prove it.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Lee Planning Aggressive Clemson Schedule in 2021

Clemson Baseball head coach Monte Lee believes that one of the best ways to prepare his team for ACC play is to face off with stiff competition early on in the season

JP-Priester