Former Clemson Quarterback Transfers to the SEC

On Saturday, Clemson’s quarterback room lost some depth. Cade Trotter, a redshirt freshman walk-on quarterback, found a new home in Arkansas.

On Dec. 31, Trotter entered the portal, and just over two weeks later, he found a match in the SEC. The Razorbacks, searching for depth, found a young gunslinger who might surprise some people in Fayetteville.

Trotter arrived ahead of the 2025 season and spent the fall with the scout team. Trotter did not record any game time during the Tigers 7-7 2025 campaign, leaving questions in the air about his potential.

While Trotter’s time as a Tiger was short lived, the walk-on reflected on his growth in his time under head coach Dabo Swinney.

“The opportunity to be a Clemson Tiger has been an honor,” Trotter said. “My time here has grown me as a man and in my dependence on the Lord. My ambition has been to honor this University and this team with my hard work, consistency, perseverance, and loyalty.”

As a Texas native, Trotter played for Highland Park High School before his time at Clemson. In a breakout junior season, Trotter posted 1481 yards and 11 touchdowns on a 57.9% completion rate.

“At the onset of accepting the opportunity at Clemson, I believed those phases would continue to increase without needing any additional transitions. However, the need for movement in order to reach my full potential in football has become necessary, which is why I have chosen to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining,” Trotter said.

Trotter enters an Arkansas quarterback room that will be led by K.J. Jackson in 2026. In 2025, Jackson split time with Taylen Green, who is turning his focus to the NFL.

Jackson played two full games in 2025 — against Texas and Missouri — losing in both. The Razorbacks finished 2025 in last place in the SEC. At 2-10 (0-8 SEC), the team left much to be desired. But the prospect of Trotter’s transfer may be cause for excitement.

“My calling as a quarterback is to grow, develop, lead, and execute – all with the idea in mind to pursue excellence, to win, and to make myself and the men around me better,” Trotter said.

Clemson’s quarterback room, led by Christopher Vizzina and Chris Denson, was likely to be too full for Trotter.

With four years of eligibility remaining, Trotter’s decision seems to be the right one.