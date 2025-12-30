Former Clemson Receiver Entering Transfer Portal For Second Straight Season

In the ever-changing world of college football, the Clemson Tigers will see a former player look for another opportunity elsewhere.

After leaving Clemson for Kentucky last season, Troy Stellato will be entering the transfer portal once again, looking for another opportunity with another team.

NEW: Kentucky WR Troy Stellato plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The former Clemson transfer has totaled 620 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in his career. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/C9Uw1cTfkk — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 30, 2025

Stellato played for the Tigers from 2021-24, falling behind in the depth chart and leading to his departure in the offseason after Clemson's College Football Playoff appearance.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native thought that there would be greener grass in the Bluegrass State, playing at Kentucky last season, but he only made one receptions for four yards in the Wildcats' loss to Texas in overtime on Oct. 18.

Stellato was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, according to Rivals. He was the No. 43 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, committing to Clemson in June of 2020.

Expected to be a promising wideout, Stellato just continued to go through injuries over the course of his four-year career with the team. His freshman year, he suffered an injury, and then suffered another the year after in 2022, injuring his ACL and missing the entire season.

The wide receiver broke out in 2023 during Clemson's 9-4 season, starting in six games and making 39 receptions for 337 yards and a touchdown, playing in 12 games throughout the season. During Cade Klubnik's first season as the starter, Stellato served as a reliable safety blanket for the quarterback, marking the beginning of his time with the Tigers.

But in 2024, the injury bug struck again for Stellato. He would start in five games, playing in nine, and recorded another touchdown off of 25 receptions for 264 yards, continuing to prove his worth on Clemson's depth chart. However, he would suffer a hand injury in November of that year, receiving season-ending surgery.

After the injury, the depth chart became filled with standouts. Players like Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore were breaking out as freshmen. Antonio Williams was a First Team All-ACC player, and depth chart players like Cole Turner and Tyler Brown were outplaying Stellato, leading to his transfer.

Now, the 6-foot-1, 178-pound receiver will look to get his mojo back elsewhere. Head coach Dabo Swinney has had belief in him, calling him a "very gritty, tough player" that can make tough catches through traffic.

Clemson Tigers on SI will provide updates to all former Tigers in the transfer portal, as well as any new ones, through our transfer portal tracker.