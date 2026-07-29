Former Clemson All-American Signs Contract with Miami Dolphins

On Monday evening, it was announced that former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell signed with the Miami Dolphins, as first reported by NFL Insider Ari Meirov. However, it’s still unknown how long or how much the contract is.

The #Dolphins have signed former No. 4 overall pick DE Clelin Ferrell. pic.twitter.com/1QeprEehFa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 27, 2026

As most Tiger fans know, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound edge rusher had an extremely dominant career in Death Valley from 2015 to 2018.

The Richmond, Virginia, native entered Clemson as a top 100 recruit and four-star prospect, but didn’t see the field much as a true freshman, appearing in just one game for the 14-1 Tigers.

Ferrell made an immediate impact as a redshirt freshman in 2016, totaling 44 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, six sacks and two pass deflections while helping lead his team to a National Championship victory over Alabama, where they shut down the Crimson Tide, 44-16.

He only continued to blossom as a sophomore, increasing his production to 66 tackles, 18 for a loss, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 14 contests. He was named a First team All-American and to the First team All-ACC following the season’s conclusion.

Ferrell then made his last year with the program his best year, as he put up career highs of 19.5 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles — one of which was returned for a touchdown — en route to his second National Championship of his collegiate career.

The junior campaign saw him earn the Ted Hendricks Award, which is annually given to College Football’s best defensive end, and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to being named a consensus First team All-American and a First team All-ACC player.

Ferrell went on to be selected by the Oakland Raiders (at the time) with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 Draft.

He started his career out strong, totaling 38 tackles, eight for a loss, five pass deflections and 4.5 sacks as a rookie. However, he couldn’t replicate those stats for the remainder of his rookie contract, which consequently forced the Raiders to let him walk.

As a free agent, the San Francisco 49ers picked him up on a one-year deal in 2023, and while he had a solid season that saw him total 28 tackles, six for a loss and 3.5 sacks across 17 starts, it wasn’t enough for the franchise to retain him.

Ferrell then signed with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract ahead of the 2024 season and had similar production to the year prior.

He went unsigned through the start of the 2025 season before the Los Angeles Chargers signed him to their practice squad due to injuries on the team.

He lasted under a month with the AFC West team before heading back to San Francisco for a second stint, where he posted strong production in a small sample size, recording 24 tackles, four for a loss and four sacks across eight games.

Now, he’ll look to prove himself as a productive piece of Miami’s defense in efforts to secure his first multi-year deal since his rookie contract.