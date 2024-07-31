Former Clemson Star Defender Praised by Baltimore Ravens John Harbaugh
With Dabo Swinney at the helm of the program, the Clemson Tigers have been sending players to the NFL with regularity. The most recent first-round pick to play collegiately with the Tigers was cornerback Nate Wiggins.
Wiggins was selected No. 30 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. He was the third cornerback off the board, following Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo and Terrion Arnold out of Alabama. They were selected Nos. 22 and 24 by the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, respectively.
Cornerback was a need for the Ravens with Rock-Ya Sin and Ronald Darby both departing in free agency. Star Marlon Humphrey is the leader at cornerback but some help was needed behind him. Ka’Dar Holloman was the only free agent signing at the position.
Baltimore is hoping that Wiggins can eventually fill the role opposite of Humphrey. Veterans Arthur Maulet and Trayvon Mullen will be in the mix as well, but ideally, Wiggins will be a foundational piece for this defense for years to come.
Cornerback is not the easiest position to transition to the NFL from the collegiate ranks. But, the former Clemson star has looked good in the early going of his first training camp.
Recently, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about his first-round pick. He spoke very highly of Wiggins, showering him with praise for how he has looked at the start of camp.
“Nate [Wiggins] has been looking good. [He’s] been working on technique. Again, it’s only his second day. He made a nice play, great technique, nice and square in man coverage there, and [he] made the pick. It was a nice play. He actually came running right back through the middle of the field – which you’re supposed to not do that, but that is where I was standing. I was just happy that he didn’t hit me and ran around, so that was nice. But he was coming very fast.” (H/T Ravens Wire)
During his career with the Tigers, Wiggins was productive in the secondary. Over three seasons, he had 24 pass breakups and three interceptions, forcing two fumbles and adding one sack. In his final season with the program, he was named to the All-ACC Team.
Standing 6’2”, Wiggins has elite size for the position. As Harbaugh noted, his technique is already very strong, as he has all of the tools to be an immediate contributor for the Baltimore defense.