Former Clemson Star Travis Etienne Lands on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026 List

Just three months after leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing with his hometown team, the New Orleans Saints, former Clemson Tiger Travis Etienne has earned his spot among some of the best players in the NFL.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Etienne made his debut on the NFL's Top 100 Players, landing at the No. 96 spot after an impressive 2025-26 season.

[Etienne's] such a lovable guy. He's been explosive all over the field. He's a huge weapon and a great, great teammate to have," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said.

No. 96 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr.! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/zfTyJQx7cd — NFL (@NFL) June 24, 2026

The honor comes after one of the best seasons of his young career, where he totaled 260 carries for 1,107 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 36 receptions for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

His longtime teammate Trevor Lawrence also excelled, earning a finalist spot in the Comeback Player of the Year and MVP race while helping Etienne lead the Jaguars to their first playoff appearance since 2022.

Etienne's excellent season was much-needed, as not only was he in a contract year, but he had also had by far the worst season of his career in 2024.

The dual-threat back had a forgettable season on both fronts, posting career lows of 150 carries for 558 yards (3.7 per carry) and just two rushing touchdowns. Etienne added 39 receptions, but those converted to a career-low 254 receiving yards to go with zero touchdowns.

A two-game hamstring absence didn't help matters, but that level of production was still far from what anyone hoped to see from a third-year starter.

As we can tell, though, he was able to bounce back, culminating in not only making the Top 100 list but also securing a four-year, $52 million contract for the Jennings, Louisiana, native.

Before his NFL days, Etienne set the collegiate scene on fire during his sophomore and junior seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Over those two years, he racked up 3,782 yards from scrimmage and 49 total touchdowns on 460 touches.

The accolades followed suit, as Etienne earned two-time All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year honors, while also taking home the ACC Offensive Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons. He led the NCAA in both rushing touchdowns and scoring in 2018, capping it all off with a National Championship that same year.

By the end of his career, he finished as the program's all-time rushing leader and scorer, with totals of 4,952 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns. He also finished with the second-most receiving yards by a Clemson running back — trailing only C.J. Spiller — racking up 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns.