Former Clemson star main subject in well-made parody

How does an athlete know he has made a name for himself in the NFL? When the fanbase he plays for makes him the subject of a parody.

During his playing days in Chicago, Bears fans adored William “The Refrigerator” Perry. The Clemson star’s big personality and smile, along with his playmaking ability, made him a fan favorite for years in Chicago.

Though he might not be as nationally known as Perry was back in the mid-1980s and early 1990s, former Clemson standout D.J. Reader is among one of the biggest stars on this year’s Cincinnati Bengals team, so much so the fans are now making spoofs to show their love to their star defensive tackle.

The Bengal Boys, known by Cincinnati fans for their incredible and well-made music videos, released a spoof Saturday to Elton John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer.” The music video is a two minute and 15 second production called “DJ Reader (Also an Ode to Kay Adams).

Of course, Adams is a co-host on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, which airs Monday-Friday from 7-10 a.m. She is also the host of People Magazine’s daily syndicate show called People.

Adams, over the last few years, has adopted the Bengals as one of her teams and the Bengals have adopted her, as well.

As for Reader, he signed with the Bengals in 2020 after playing his rookie contract at Houston. He inked what was the largest free-agent deal in franchise history in Cincinnati. He was the first move in the franchise’s recent move to build a consistent winner.

Reader signed a $53 million deal at the time and since then, they have moved in other high-quality free agents on the defensive side of the football. The Bengals also drafted Joe Burrow later that year with the No. 1 overall pick and then picked up former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second round of the same draft at No. 33 overall.

Last year, they took Burrow’s old teammate at LSU, Ja’Marr Chase, with their first pick at No. 5 overall in the draft.

Last month, The Bengal Boys also did a spoof in honor of Higgins called “Tee Higgins.” It was a one minute and eight second video playing off the song, “White Christmas.”

Last week, Reader and Higgins played a huge part in the Bengals recording their first ever road playoff win. Higgins caught seven passes for 96 yards, while Reader recorded six tackles (five solo) and had two tackles for loss, including one on running back Derrick Henry on a key fourth-and-one stop in the fourth quarter.

The 16-13 win over top-seeded Tennessee allowed the Bengals to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years. They will play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.