Former Clemson Star Ready to Revitalize Career with Baltimore Ravens
Over the past two decades, the Clemson Tigers football program has put together a solid argument for being the school that produces the best NFL receivers. Sitting atop the list is DeAndre Hopkins, who was an All-American and All-ACC selection with the Tigers before embarking on an incredible NFL career that seems like he might be destined for the Hall of Fame one day.
After a relatively unimpressive 2024 season while splitting time with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, Hopkins now enters his 13th season with a new team in the Baltimore Ravens, and a chance to revitalize his career alongside one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
While Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had some talented weapons throughout the years, none have the resumé of Hopkins, a multiple-time All-Pro who is viewed as one of the best receivers of his generation. After connecting with Hopkins for a sliding one-handed catch in practice, Jackson explained how excited he is to team up with the five-time Pro Bowler.
"That guy is dope. He is different," Jackson said. "That's some super vet type of stuff. It's just dope to have him, and I am looking forward to throwing a lot of touchdowns to him this year."
Anybody who has consistently watched the NFL over the past decade knows what Hopkins is capable of, it’s no secret. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, while wearing size XXXL gloves that make it look like he’s running with two foam fingers attached to his wrist, his size and effortless catching ability have made him a quarterback's dream since entering the league.
While he has only been working with the team for a few months, Ravens quarterback coach Tee Martin explained that his ability to build trust with Jackson is unprecedented.
“You usually dont see that kind of trust with a new face this early in training camp,” Martin said. “DeAndre has a history of making quarterbacks feel good. He makes plays.
His talent should immediately stand out in a receiver room that has been hungry for playmakers over the past few years, but he’s also carried himself like a true veteran and emphasized the importance of communication with Jackson as they prepare for the season.
“He’s been talking to Lamar about how he’s going to run his routes, how he wants the ball to be thrown,” Martin said. “His communication has been great. I can't imagine what training camp is going to be after training camp and as the season goes on.”
While last season was rough, he was just a year removed from catching 75 passes, 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. With a star quarterback and top tier coaching at his disposal, Hopkins seems poised for a strong comeback this season.