Former Clemson Star Trevor Lawrence's Projections for Jaguars' Season
Trevor Lawrence will always be loved by Clemson Tigers fans. He has gone down as one of the best players in school history and now is starring for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This offseason, Lawrence received a massive five-year, $275 million contract extension. It was a huge commitment from the Jaguars, but one that they feel very confident making.
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, Lawrence is facing many expectations following his extension. He will be looking to lead Jacksonville back to the playoffs.
Fantasy Pros has projected an interesting season for the former Clemson superstar.
They have him throwing for 3,980 yards, 24 touchdowns, and around 13 interceptions. He is also projected to run for 307 yards and around four touchdowns.
While those aren't horrible numbers, it's not a great prediction either. Being under 4,000 yards and with only 24 touchdowns as opposed to 13 interceptions would not be something that he is thrilled by producing.
During the 2023 campaign with the Jaguars, Lawrence ended up playing in 16 games. He completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Lawrence also picked up 339 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
By those numbers, the projections for 2024 are actually a little bit better overall. He would put up less yardage, but three more touchdowns and one less interception.
Jacksonville made some moves during the NFL offseason to change up the offense.
Gabriel Davis was signed in free agency, as was Devin Duvernay. They also went out and drafted Brian Thomas Jr.
Evan Engram is back as the team's tight end and the backfield is stacked with Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby leading the way.
With the talent that Lawrence is surrounded by, there is no excuse for a bad season. The Jaguars made a heavy investment and it's time for the 24-year-old quarterback to live up to the hype.
Lawrence does not deserve the brutal criticism that he has received so far in his career. He has been decent in his first three years, but there are definitely areas that he could improve.
Expect to see him put it all together in 2024. He is excited to prove the team right for giving him such a big extension and is sick of losing. That motivation should do him well this season.