Brady Cook Set to Start for Jets vs. Jaguars; Betting Odds Shift With Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields Injuries
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change in Week 15 of the 2025 season with Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields both banged up.
Brady Cook, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, will make the first start of his career against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cook played in New York's recent loss to the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 163 yards and two picks while completing just 14 of his 30 passes. A former star at Missouri, Cook threw for 2,535 yards and 11 scores in the 2024 season, appearing in 12 games.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings don't seem to be very high on Cook, as they moved the odds for the Jets in this matchup. After opening as a 12.5-point underdog against the Jaguars, New York is a 13.5-point underdog ahead of Sunday's matchup. New York was blown out in Week 14 with Cook playing some time, and this offense has been one of the worst in the league no matter who is under center.
Overall, the Jets are 27th in EPA/Play, and they ranks 27th in EPA/Pass and 23rd in EPA/Rush. So, this is a clear bottom-10 unit in the NFL this season.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he thinks the Jets can hang around and cover in this one:
It's time to sell some stock in the Jacksonville Jaguars. They've been red-hot lately, but their underlying metrics show we shouldn't quite yet be treating them like one of the few elite teams in the NFL, for which double-digit spreads should be reserved. The Jaguars are ninth in overall DVOA and 15th in net yards per play.
The biggest issue is going to be whether or not Brady Cook of the Jets can lead them to scoring enough points to cover this spread, but as we see every weekend in the NFL, things can happen. If the Jets can find some momentum running the football, they have a chance to keep this final score within 12.5 points.
It'll be interesting to see if Cook plays well enough to cash MacMillan's bet on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.