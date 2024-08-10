Former Clemson Star Will Shipley Reveals Improvement Needed for Eagles
The Clemson Tigers relied heavily on running back Will Shipley over the last couple of years. Now, he is beginning his NFL journey with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected with the No. 127 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Shipley has made a very strong early impression with the Eagles. On Friday night, he made his name known to anyone watching his team's preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
In his first preseason game, Shipley was able to score a touchdown.
Following his touchdown, the former Clemson standout had a funny take about his reaction to his first score.
“I had no clue what my celly was going to be. So that was the first thing that went through my head.”
Here is a video of the touchdown for anyone who hasn't seen it yet:
While he has made a good early impression and has already impacted the team during his first preseason game, Shipley spoke out about one area that he has to improve for the Eagles.
“Pass protection is something I definitely need to improve in my game. To be able to have a couple successful opportunities tonight and to go through on those, have great communication with the O-line and they did a great job of letting me know what their call was so I knew who I was on, knew were my read keys were, had my eyes in the right place. Just protected the quarterback. That’s the name of the game.”
In the NFL, running backs who can pick up blocks are valuable. Shipley will be able to find his way onto the field if he can improve that area of his game.
During his impressive three-year college career with the Tigers, Shipley carried the football 526 times for 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also caught 85 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns.
Every Clemson fan knows just how talented Shipley is, but the most important thing he brings to the field is his work ethic. He is always looking to get better and improve his game.
Philadelphia can look forward to seeing him work hard and improve his game. If he is focused on improving his pass protection, he will get better in that area.
Expect to see Shipley carve out a role for himself during his rookie season. He has a very bright future ahead of him and that was shown with a touchdown in his first NFL preseason action.