Former Clemson Teammates Cut by Browns, Giants Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
From the collegiate to the professional level, roster moves can be unforgiving, especially as they shift into the regular season.
On Sunday, two familiar Clemson Tiger names – national champions K.J. Henry and K'Von Wallace – were among the players waived as franchises look to finalize their 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon. Henry was with the Cleveland Browns, and Wallace had been with the New York Giants.
Henry had a memorable five-year tenure with the Tigers, joining the team as a five-star recruit in 2018 – the same year as the program's third National title.
The 6-foot-4 defensive end was the ironman of the Tigers' front seven, playing in 58 games and recording 123 tackles, 30 for a loss, 13.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
Following an All-ACC senior campaign, the Washington Commanders took Henry with the 137th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
After signing a four-year contract with the team, he had a promising rookie season, starting in three of the 10 games he played.
However, he's been dealt a rough hand of cards from there. Following a new hire as head coach in Dan Quinn, Henry was in a similar situation, being cut ahead of the 2024 season.
Last season, he had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles, but each didn't end up working, although he did win the Super Bowl this past year.
He signed with the Browns and had a strong preseason, showing flashes with seven tackles, half a sack, and a 45-yard pick-six. But it wasn't enough, being waived after the final contest.
While Henry has navigated the highs and lows of the NFL as a recent Tiger, Wallace represents an earlier chapter of Clemson's defensive legacy. The safety, a pillar in the Tigers' secondary from 2016 to 2019, played a critical role in their 2018 National Championship run.
Credited for his versatility and athleticism, in Wallace's four-year tenure, he totaled 156 tackles, six for a loss, 16 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two sacks, and five interceptions – averaging 36 yards per interception. He's also tied for the most games played by a Clemson Football player with 59.
Wallace was picked in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, who seem to have a knack for Clemson Tigers.
The 28-year-old has put together a solid five-year career with multiple teams thus far, regardless of injuries. Still, after being released by the New York Giants, he finds himself at a standstill at the professional level, as he will now be looking to join the fifth team of his career.
Both free agents now, the former Clemson teammates will be looking for the next team to give them a shot, hoping to turn roster uncertainty into a fresh opportunity to prove themselves yet again.