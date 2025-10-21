Former Clemson Tiger Released by Atlanta Falcons
After two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III was released. It was first reported by Adam Schefter on Tuesday afternoon.
Following a stretch of days that saw McCloud sent home by Atlanta last week, the Falcons will move on from their wide receiver. He has not played since Sept. 28 against the Washington Commanders.
The 29-year-old has seen stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills after a three-year stint at Clemson. McCloud is in his eighth season in the NFL and will look for another opportunity in the remaining weeks of the regular season.
A sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, McCloud served as a speed returner who saw opportunities as a wideout for the Tigers from 2015-17. A national champion in 2016, the standout also saw a third-team All-ACC honor with the team the year after. He was also a second-team All-American as a punt returner, according to Pro Football Focus.
While being waived by teams, the Clemson product came onto the scene as a punt returner, being the main specialist for the Steelers from 2020-22.
With the Atlanta Falcons, McCloud had one of the best seasons of his career in his first year. The former Tiger recorded 62 receptions for 686 yards and a touchdown, seeing career-highs in both receptions and receiving yards.
Under the leadership of coordinator Jeff Scott, McCloud was one of many products who were produced at the wide receiver position throughout the coordinator's career. The former Clemson standout helped add to Scott's famous "Wide Receiver U" campaign, being with the likes of Sammy Watkins and Mike Williams as players that were made the NFL from that room.
So far this season, the receiver has only recorded six receptions for 64 yards for Atlanta this season. He did not play for the team in the month of October, missing the last two games.
In recent practices, McCloud did not practice with the team before being sent home last Friday, and the team was unsure if he would return to the team after the matter.
Now, McCloud will have to wait for other NFL teams that are interested in the speedy receiver who could serve as a kick returner. With receivers like Tee Higgins and DeAndre Hopkins representing the school in the NFL still, McCloud will look to do the same in his next endeavor.