Longtime Clemson Tigers Offensive Lineman Announces Future Plans

Following the declarations of Adam Randall and Ryan Linthicum within the past week, Clemson Tigers offensive tackle Tristan Leigh has officially entered his name in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to his Instagram.

This decision comes as no surprise to fans and staff alike, as Leigh has exhausted all of his eligibility, spending the past five years with the program.

The Fairfax, Virginia, native was one of the top high school prospects in the country, coming out of the 2021 class, and finished with a five-star rating . He ranked as the No. 16 player nationally, the No. 4 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Virginia, according to 247Sports.

He enrolled early at Clemson to jump-start his development. Still, he wouldn’t play much in the first two years, playing in seven total games while sitting and learning behind now-Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jordan McFadden .

2023 would be his big break, starting 11-of-13 games and totaling 756 snaps for the Tigers. His first start of the year was rough, allowing two sacks and three pressures, but he would only trend upward following the contest. On the season, he let up just three sacks and 24 pressures while also filling in at right guard against NC State .

Leigh then started in all 12 games he appeared in 2024, helping anchor the Clemson offensive line to a 2024 ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Following the season’s end, Leigh debated whether or not he was going to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but ultimately decided to stay at Clemson for his final year in hopes of chasing a National Championship.

Unfortunately, the season wouldn’t go as planned for the Tigers, nor Leigh as the team finished with their worst record since 2010, and the 6-foot-6 tackle would only play in 10 games due to an ankle injury that kept him out of contests against Troy, Georgia Tech , SMU and the majority of Boston College .

Ahead of the draft, Leigh ranks as a top-45 offensive lineman, but his frame, experience and versatility give him an edge over plenty of other prospects. He’s currently projected to be picked up in the seventh round, according to NFL Draft Buzz .

Entering 2026, true freshman Brayden Jacobs is expected to take over at left tackle after filling in for Leigh for much of last season. The 6-foot-7, 355-pound lineman impressed in limited action , allowing one sack and just seven pressures while protecting the blind side.

Jacobs also demonstrated his versatility late in the year, sliding over to left guard for the final three games, where he surrendered only one sack and three pressures. With his size, poise, and early production, it’s clear the first-year lineman is prepping to play a much larger role moving forward.