John Harbaugh Next Team Odds: Giants Favored to Land Former Ravens Head Coach

I'm told the #Dolphins have been in touch on John Harbaugh, per league sources.



It's my understanding Todd Monken could have a path to still be Harbaugh's OC (withstanding other opportunities), if Monken departs Baltimore with the arrival of the #Ravens new head coach.



Adding,… https://t.co/IvFmxClego pic.twitter.com/WY10vZ1YeK