John Harbaugh Next Team Odds: Giants Favored to Land Former Ravens Head Coach
The Baltimore Ravens made a pretty shocking decision on Tuesday evening, firing long time head coach John Harbaugh after the team missed the playoffs.
Baltimore got off to a slow start in the 2025 season with Lamar Jackson banged up, but it ultimately had a chance to win the AFC North in Week 18. Unfortunately, a missed field goal in the final seconds by Tyler Loop cost the Ravens the division, and Harbaugh is now out.
As the Ravens’ head coach, Harbaugh accumulated a 180-113 regular-season record, won a Super Bowl and made 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons. The Ravens only had three losing seasons under his leadership.
Now, Harbaugh is arguably the hottest head coaching candidate on the open market, and the latest odds for his next team have signaled out one team as the clear favorite.
John Harbaugh Next Team Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
John Harbaugh to Coach the New York Giants
- +150
The Giants have emerged as the favorite to land John Harbaugh, and there’s a lot of great arguments for them bringing him on.
New York is a big market that seems to have a quarterback for the future in Jaxson Dart, and the defense is loaded with talent at pass rusher. There are certainly some holes the Giants need to fix, but this may be one of the more ready teams in the current cycle, especially if Harbaugh likes Dart as a player.
John Harbaugh to Coach the Las Vegas Raiders
- +450
The Raiders and Tom Brady have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it’s possible that Brady could lure Harbaugh to Las Vegas after Pete Carroll lasted just one season.
However, if more than teams with open jobs get involved, it’s hard to see Harbaugh taking a job that is a complete rebuild – unless he loves a quarterback in the 2026 draft class.
John Harbaugh to Coach the Atlanta Falcons
- +650
The Falcons have talent across the board on both sides of the ball and play in a very winnable NFC South division, making this an alluring position for Harbaugh. Atlanta could be a playoff team as soon as next season, but the key question is whether or not you believe in a Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix duo at quarterback.
John Harbaugh to Coach the Tennessee Titans
- +800
The Titans – even though they have Cam Ward – seem to be a long shot to hire Harbaugh. Tennessee has some interesting young pieces, but like the Raiders it is much more of a rebuilding situation than a job like Atlanta or even New York.
John Harbaugh to Coach the Cleveland Browns
- +1000
Could Harbaugh stay in the AFC North?
Oddsmakers are pricing this as a long shot, and it makes sense since Cleveland’s quarterback situation and offense are major question marks. However, it would be the ultimate revenge if Harbaugh took this job so he could face the Ravens twice a season.
Other Contenders for John Harbaugh?
In addition to the teams listed at DraftKings that have openings, it was reported from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that at least one NFL franchise with a head coach currently under contract reached out to the former Ravens coach after he was fired.
On Wednesday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Miami Dolphins were a team that has been in contact with Harbaugh, even though Mike McDaniel is currently under contract and was originally expected to return as the team’s head coach.
This is quite an interesting development, as it could mean that Harbaugh has more than just open jobs to consider for his next move.
With all the success he had in Baltimore, Harbaugh appears to be the clear No. 1 option in this offseason’s coaching carousel, and there’s a chance some teams hold off on making a hire until they see where he decides to go.