Former Clemson Tiger signs with Green Bay Packers

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Former Clemson standout Sammy Watkins has a new home.

Watkins signed a one year deal with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday that is worth $4 million, according to multiple reports.

The former Clemson receiver spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens, where he caught 27passes for 394 yards and one touchdown. Before his time with the Ravens, Watkins spent three seasons in Kansas City, catching 129 passes for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns.

Watkins helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and was also a part of their run to the AFC Championship Game in 2018. He made a crucial catch late in the fourth quarter that set up the game-winning touchdown over San Francisco in Super LIV.

Prior to going to Kansas City, Watkins spent one year with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, coming over via a trade from Buffalo where he spent his first three seasons of his career.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Watkins with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Watkins tallied 153 catches in his Buffalo career, while gaining 2,459 yards and catching 17 touchdown passes. His best season came in 2015 when he had 60 receptions for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns. Both are still career highs.

His career high for catches in a season came in his rookie year when he hauled in 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns.

During his college career, Watkins set all kinds of pass-catching records at Clemson, including 240 career receptions, 3,391 career yards and tied for the most touchdown catches in a career with 27.

He left Clemson as a three-time First-Team All-American.

Watkins was visiting Green Bay on Thursday and things went so well, the Packers offered him the one-year deal which he signed on the spot.