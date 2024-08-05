Former Clemson Tigers Defensive Star Picked Among Best Players in NFL
Throughout Dabo Swinney’s tenure as head coach of the Clemson Tigers, he has churned out NFL talent. The 2024 NFL Draft was no different, as six Tigers were taken during the 2024 NFL Draft.
They will be joining the pro ranks that are full of Clemson products. While players on both sides of the ball have been selected, it is the defense that has been their calling card.
One of those defenders who has gone from Tigers standout to NFL star is defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. A first-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft, No. 17 overall, Lawrence has turned into one of the most dominant players in the NFL.
With Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald retiring from the NFL this offseason, a very strong argument can be made that Lawrence is now the best defensive tackle in the league. That is something his peers also feel strongly about.
Recently, the top 100 players in the NFL, voted on by players, was released. Lawrence came in at No. 24 on the list, moving up four spots from where he was in the 2023 list.
“Lawrence remains a constant on the defensive line for a Giants squad still looking to find consistency. The numbers don’t initially jump off the page -- Lawrence had 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2023 -- but he was nonetheless a dominant force in the trenches. Lawrence’s 92.9 was the highest overall PFF grade for any interior defensive lineman, as was his 92.6 pass-rush grade. His run defense graded out at 89.5, third among his peers,” was written about the former Clemson star.
There are only seven defensive players who are ranked higher than Lawrence on this year’s list. None of them are defensive tackles, as the players in the NFL believe that he is the best player at his position in the league.
As the blurb noted, Lawrence’s presence in the middle of the defensive line is an intimidating one. He consistently gets the job done, whether it is as a pass rusher or run defender.
He has earned a spot on the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team in two straight seasons. In 2023, he finished ninth in the Defensive Player of the Year award voting.
There is a chance we haven’t even seen the best of the former Tigers star. With the Giants’ defensive talent improving in 2024, Lawrence could be in for a monster season being bookended by Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.