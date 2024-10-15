Former Clemson Tigers Football Star Set To Be Inducted Into Ring of Honor
The Clemson Tigers are one of the hottest teams in college football right now. With their victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past weekend, they are now riding a five-game winning streak and are 5-1 on the season.
They are steadily moving up polls and College Football Playoff projection rankings, getting things on track after a disappointing season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. Alas, this is a totally different team than the one that took the field in Week 1.
This weekend, the Tigers will be returning to Death Valley for the first time in a few weeks; their last two games have been on the road against the Florida State Seminoles and Demon Deacons in their first two true road games of the campaign.
They will be hosting the Virginia Cavaliers in an important game in the ACC standings as one of the few teams over .500 that Clemson has remaining on their schedule.
That makes the matchup important enough, but there will be some extra energy in Memorial Stadium this weekend because former star running back C.J. Spiller will be honored pre-game.
One of the most productive offensive players in program history will be inducted into the Ring of Honor before kickoff on Saturday.
Joining him will be Kim Graham-Miller, a track and field star who is an Olympic gold medalist and four-time ACC athlete of the year. Their induction will occur at halftime.
“The Ring of Honor is the highest award bestowed by Clemson Athletics. Recipients must have made an outstanding contribution to the heritage of Clemson Athletics, must be a member of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame and a graduate of a four-year institution for consideration,” via ClemsonTigers.com.
Spiller played four seasons with the Tigers before being selected No. 9 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. That lofty draft spot was earned after he finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting for the 2009 season.
He was a unanimous All-American that season in addition to being named the ACC offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year that season.
During his time at Clemson, he played in 52 games, rushing the ball 606 times for 3,547 yards and 32 touchdowns. He added 123 receptions for 1,420 yards and 11 more scores as a talented dual-threat player.
In 2021, Spiller was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as one of the most productive running backs in recent history.