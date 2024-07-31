Former Clemson Tigers Standout Joins Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars
The Clemson Tigers have many former standout players currently playing in the NFL. However, there is one NFL team that has invested very heavily into fan favorite Clemson players.
Of course, that team is none other than the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Led by Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars also have Travis Etienne and Tyler Shatley on the roster. Now, they have gone out and brought in yet another former Tigers' standout.
Tanner Muse, a former star safety for Clemson, has signed a deal with Jacksonville.
In the NFL, Muse has become a special teams piece primarily, as noted by the post above. He is looking to latch onto that role with the Jaguars.
Throughout his three-year NFL career so far, Muse has played in 33 games. He has totaled 21 tackles. Muse has yet to find a role on the defensive side of the ball and has been relegated mostly to special teams.
While this isn't a flashy move for Jacksonville or even one that is guaranteed to work out, it still puts more former Clemson players together.
During his college career, Muse ended up totaling 192 tackles, 14 defended passes, a forced fumble, four ascks, and seven interceptions in four years. He was one of the best defensive players that the school has had in recent history.
Lawrence is coming off of a massive contract extension with the Jaguars. He locked in a huge five-year, $275 million contract. For the foreseeable future, he will be the heart and soul and face of the franchise.
Etienne is expected to have a breakout season in 2024. He has shown of big-time ability in the NFL, just like he did during his career at Clemson. Seeing Lawrence and Etienne still playing together is a gerat sight for Tigers' fans.
It will be interesting to see if Muse ends up making the team. Seeing four former Clemson stars on the same team would be awesome.