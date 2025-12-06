Colts vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14 (Travis Etienne scores)
The AFC South’s two top teams will go head-to-head on Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars for a Week 14 matchup as both sides look to improve to 9-4 this season with a win. The Colts’ back-to-back losses have made room for their competition to surge from behind after appearing to be runaway favorites in the first half of the season.
Indianapolis still has the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense, but has fallen flat and totaled just 36 points in its previous two games. Jacksonville has taken a step forward on offense despite Brian Thomas Jr.’s limited production. The Jaguars’ backfield could be crucial to their success.
Here’s our breakdown of three options worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Colts vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets
- Travis Etienne Jr. Anytime Touchdown (-105)
- Bhayshul Tuten UNDER 25.5 rushing yards (-111)
Travis Etienne Jr. Anytime Touchdown (-105)
Jacksonville doesn’t have the most explosive offense, but these are ideal odds given the fact that Etienne leads the Jaguars with seven total touchdowns. He reached the end zone in three straight games before Week 13. Indianapolis has been solid against the run, but Etienne will get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways. He’s averaging more than 15 carries and three targets per contest ahead of Sunday. Etienne’s snap share has dropped in recent weeks, with Bhayshul Tuten getting more work, but he remains the clear first option on offense.
Bhayshul Tuten UNDER 25.5 rushing yards (-111)
Tuten has totaled more than 25 rushing yards just three times in 12 games this season. The rookie running back has been getting more and more involved, but is still averaging just 3.6 yards per carry on the year. He’s gotten nine or more carries in two games this season. He’s notched nine carries in just two games this season and will have to be extremely efficient against Indianapolis if he touches the ball less than that. Especially against one of the NFL’s better run defenses. The Colts’ defense is allowing just 3.9 yards per carry, and only four teams can top that mark.
