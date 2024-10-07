Former Clemson Tigers Standout Receives Early Report Card After NFL Debut
The Clemson Tigers continue to make their presence known at the next level.
Six Tigers were drafted across the seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, for a total of 26 draftees since 2020. Last season, only one was taken in the first round.
This past week, The 33rd Team, a popular NFL social media account, dropped its grades on the players drafted in the first round of last season's draft. The Baltimore Ravens took Nate Wiggins, the former Clemson defensive back, with the 30th selection. After the first few weeks of the NFL season, the group gave Wiggins a B- grade.
In the four games Wiggins has played this season, he has started in three of them. He is currently averaging just two tackles per game but is making a big impact when in coverage. In the team’s overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the former Tigers corner had two critical pass deflections.
Wiggins received this high of a grade even after being inactive for Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was involved in a car crash and sat out of the game as he was dealing with a minor neck injury.
This past Friday, Wiggins was also named the Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP. The rookie defensive back hosted an event for breast cancer patients and survivors at M&T Bank Stadium through his "Wiggs for Warriors" initiative.
“Nate is learning fast. That’s one of those positions where I don’t think you understand it until you experience it,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. “You’re on an island, and you and a great athlete, great quarterback throwing it to him, and you got one-on-one coverage so many times. He a real quick learner that way.”
Wiggins played in 34 games over three seasons for the Clemson Tigers between 2021 and 2023. During his collegiate career in Death Valley, he recorded 60 tackles and three interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns. He was named First-team All-ACC selection in 2023, his final season before declaring for the NFL Draft.
He is one of two players with Clemson roots currently on the Ravens roster. He joined inside linebacker Trenton Simpson on the team this season. Baltimore will be back in action next Sunday at home when they take on the Washington Commanders.