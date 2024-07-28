Former Clemson Tigers Star Defender Moving Up Top 100 NFL Players List
Former Clemson Tigers star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had the best season of his professional career in 2023. Playing for the Miami Dolphins, he recorded 9.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits and 30 total pressures.
Coming out of Clemson, Wilkins was regarded as a game-wrecker in the middle of the defensive line. He was lauded for his run-stuffing ability and had the potential to become an excellent pass rusher.
With the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Miami called his name. He showed promise his first four seasons in the league, but last year he finally put it all together.
In 2023, he put it all together and it resulted in a massive payday in free agency. After finishing his rookie contract, the Dolphins didn’t bring him back.
He moved on in free agency, agreeing to a massive four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilkins will now man the middle of a defensive front that also has star Maxx Crosby, breakout performer Malcolm Koonce and 2023 top-10 pick Tyree Wilson.
That is a lot of talent for head coach Antonio Pierce to deploy getting after the quarterback. It will be interesting to see if the Clemson star can continue his dominance, as he is garnering a lot of attention for his performance.
The NFL recently began revealing its Top 100 Players list for the 2024 season. Wilkins has made a huge jump up the list. After being No. 81 last year, he comes in at No. 58 this year.
“After four solid years, Wilkins broke out in 2023 as a key piece of the Dolphins’ lethal pass rush, which ranked third with 56 sacks. For his part, Wilkins had nine sacks, double his previous career high and also set new highs with 62 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats, and 23 QB hits.
Peaking at the perfect time to capitalize on free agency after playing on his fifth-year option, Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders to take his talents out west,” Coral Smith wrote over at NFL.com.
Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Wilkins is in the prime of his career. The Raiders are hopeful that he can continue building on the dominant season he had in 2023 as a core piece of their game plan moving forward.