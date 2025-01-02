Former Clemson Tigers Star Makes Game Winning Interception in Peach Bowl for Texas
A former Clemson Tigers star has sent his new team to the semifinals in the first edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Andrew Mukuba, who transferred from Clemson to play for the Texas Longhorns this season, intercepted Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt in the second overtime period to secure the Texas victory in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, sending his team back to their home state in Texas to take on the winner of the Rose Bowl in the Cotton Bowl.
Mukuba had a decorated career at Clemson from 2021-23, stepping into a major role from the moment he stepped on campus and winning the ACC's award for the best defensive freshman in the 2021 season.
In 13 games played during his freshman season, Mukuba had 47 tackles and a sack along with seven passes defended and a fumble recovery.
After three seasons and 35 games played for the Tigers, Mukuba entered the portal after last season and wound up committing to play for the Longhorns. His season for Texas has been arguably the best of his career, setting personal bests in tackles with 55 and interceptions with 4.
Mukuba was also a key part of helping Texas defeat Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff during what was a home game for the Longhorns in Austin. In the 38-24 victory, Mukuba had three tackles and a pass defended to help send his team to the second round and end what was a special year for the ACC champion Tigers in his absence.
While it may sting to see a player who was going to play a major role on a defense that struggled mightily during his senior year, most Clemson fans are likely happy to see Mukuba finding success on the big stage even though he helped to defeat the Tigers.
A Texas native, Mukuba committed to Clemson over offers from some of the best programs in the country including both Texas and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Rated by 247's composite rankings as the No. 8 safety in the nation in the class of 2021, Mukuba was also a top-200 player in the country overall and a top-30 player in arguably the biggest recruiting hotbed in the country.
Coming off such a successful season, Mukuba has already accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and looks to be headed to the NFL. But with a couple of games still remaining, look out for the former Tiger to make some more big time clutch plays.