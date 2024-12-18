Former Clemson Tigers Defensive Back Andrew Mukuba Praises Program
The Clemson Tigers are getting prepared for the matchup against the Texas Longhorns, and they will be facing one of their former players.
With the College Football Playoff getting ready to start, the Tigers will be heading down to face the Longhorns in what will be a very challenging road game. Over the past few weeks, Clemson has played some good opponents in two Top-25 matchups, against the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SMU Mustangs.
There have been some good moments and some bad moments for the Tigers in both of those games, as they split in terms of wins and losses.
While both of those teams are very good, they will be facing one of their toughest opponents of the season in the Longhorns in the first-round of the CFP. One of the reasons for the success of Texas this season has been their secondary. With the pass defense of the Longhorns being one of the best in the country, they are led by some standout players, one of whom being former Tigers, Andrew Mukuba.
Mukuba, who transferred from Clemson to Texas recently, spoke about his time with the Tigers and the success of the program over the past number of years.
“I would say just how Coach Swinney runs his program, what he values and what he’s all about and the kind of guys that he’s got inside the building. I feel like that’s kind of what gets the program running is the people that’s in the building,” Mukuba said to Gavin Oliver of the Clemson Insider. There’s nothing but good people inside the building, and I feel like that plays a big role in why Clemson has been so successful over the past decade.”
Mukuba has had an excellent season for the Longhorns in 2024, as he is making the most of his opportunity since leaving the Tigers.
The praise for the program comes after he made some comments back in August about Clemson not being where he needed it to be. Now, his current team and former team will be facing off to advance in the CFP.
For the Tigers, Cade Klubnik and the passing offense will certainly be seeing a lot of Mukuba throughout this one. With this being a matchup of one of the best passing offenses in the country against one of the best pass defenses in the country, it’ll be interesting to see which unit gets the advantage.