Former Clemson Tigers Star Might Play Elevated Role For Eagles In Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles could turn to rookie running back Will Shipley from the Clemson Tigers, who is no stranger to playing in big games, if backup running back Kenneth Gainwell does not clear the concussion protocol prior to Super Bowl LIX.
Shipley has played on many meaningful stages, including the College Football Playoff. He also performed well against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. He rushed for 77 yards on just four carries. He ripped off a 57-yard touchdown in Gainwell’s absence.
Shipley could be a major factor in the Super Bowl if something should happen to Saquon Barkley and Gainwell is unable to go. When you play behind Barkley, there are not a lot of opportunities to get in the game, but when Barkley needs a breather, Gainwell spelled him effectively. Shipley might be called in to step into that situation.
Gainwell must complete the concussion protocol, and a host of doctors must clear him if he wants to grab his helmet and play in the game. Gainwell has participated in media appearances this week, but that is far from an indication that he is set to pass concussion protocol. As of Saturday, he was still in concussion protocol.
Both teams must set their roster 90 minutes before the game.
Gainwell created a niche spot for himself as RB2 this season. He totaled 406 yards from scrimmage, while maintaining a career-high 25.3 yards per kick return average.
He was a limited participant in the Eagles’ first practice on Wednesday, his first action since sustaining the injury on Jan. 26. He was a full participant the balance of the workouts in the Big Easy. He is still in the protocol and subject to an examination from an independent neurologist in order to play in the Super Bowl.
As of Saturday afternoon, the plan is for Gainwell to suit up, but he still must pass the battery of tests to get his helmet and play in the game.
It might be a game-time decision as to whether Gainwell or Shipley see the backup repetitions. Even if Gainwell can go, how many carries will the coaching staff give him, as opposed to Shipley who is injury free.
Gainwell's health and participation could be important for Philadelphia’s game plan, particularly given his experience against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago He gained 41 yards on 11 carries and picked up multiple key first downs in the game.