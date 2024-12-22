Clemson Tigers Get Eliminated in College Football Playoff by Texas Longhorns
The Clemson Tigers and Texas Longhorns met in the first-round of the newly expanded College Football Playoff, and the game ended up being a good one for the most part.
Coming into the game, the Longhorns were a sizable favorite against the Tigers, but Clemson showed an ability to hang around in this one, and they were even the team that struck first.
On their first possession, the Tigers were able to score a passing touchdown against one of the best defenses in the country. Cake Klubnik connected with Antonio Williams for a 28-yard reception.
However, despite the quick start, it was Texas who went on to gain all the momentum after that, as they scored 21 unanswered points before Clemson was able to stop the bleeding with a field goal just before halftime.
With the game being at a very manageable 11-point differential at that point, it seemed like the Tigers had weathered the storm. Unfortunately, the Longhorns scored yet another touchdown with less than a minute to go, to cap off a 28-point first half.
In the second half, it was a lot more competitive between the two teams, but the damage was already done by Texas in the first 30 minutes.
The difference on the ground proved to be significant, as Phil Mafah was a non-factor in the loss. On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson had no answer for the Longhorns on the ground, as they completely controlled the game in that aspect.
One really encouraging thing for the Tigers was the performance of Klubnik and the passing offense. The junior quarterback continued to impress against one of the best secondaries in the country, as if he and Williams come back in 2025, the Clemson offense could really be scary.
For Clemson, this wraps up a very solid season, as they were the ACC Champions and made the College Football Playoff. However, they ran into one of the best teams in the country in a true road game to start the playoff, as this was always going to be an uphill climb.
With the offseason now coming up for the Tigers, it will be filled with questions regarding draft-eligible players and what the team might look like in 2025. While they may not have gone as far as they would have liked in the CFP, the 2024 campaign should be considered a success.