Former Clemson Tigers Star Undrafted Free Agent to Watch with Kansas City Chiefs
The Clemson Tigers had a very explosive offense during the 2024 college football season, but have a few key contributors that will not be returning.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik is coming back, which is the most important piece. But he will have to find a new reliable target at the tight end position to rely on. That is because Jake Briningstool, the team’s starter the last few years, has moved on to the NFL.
He wasn’t selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
It is a great landing spot for Briningstool, who will have the opportunity to learn from one of the best to ever do it at the position, Travis Kelce.
Why Briningstool is a Good Fit
A future Hall of Famer, he has plenty that he can teach to the talented Briningstool, who will be competing for reps behind him with Noah Gray and Jared Wiley.
Kelce will remain a key component in the Chiefs’ offensive attack, but it was time for them to start planning for life after him. At 36 years old and coming off one of the least impactful seasons of his career, the opportunity will be there for the former Clemson star to make an impression.
“Jake Briningstool isn’t the most physically imposing tight end, but his toughness, route-running intelligence, and natural receiving ability make him a reliable option in the passing game. While he may not be a true in-line blocker or an elite separator against man coverage, Briningstool consistently finds space against zone looks and excels at making tough catches,” as written by Pro Football and Sports Network.
The ability to find space in a zone and make tough catches when quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes off script is key to finding success in Kansas City. Two of the strengths that Briningstool possesses means he should fit in well to their scheme.
His production with the Tigers improved every year he was on campus, going from a seldom-used backup during his freshman year to one of the team’s leading receivers as a senior.
In his four years with the program, he caught 127 passes for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns. If he can improve as a blocker, his outlook to stick on the Chiefs’ roster will grow exponentially.