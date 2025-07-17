Former Clemson Tigers WR Justyn Ross on the Move
Former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross has battled adversity throughout his career, and he's facing a bit more in 2025. Ross has spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, but asked for, and was granted his release from the Chiefs on Wednesday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
"Justyn Ross asked for his release last week and the Chiefs granted it today, I'm told," Pelissero reported on X. "After four seasons in Kansas City, the onetime Clemson star gets a fresh start and should have interest."
Ross battled injuries at Clemson and missed all of 2020 with a degenerative spinal issue. He returned to the Tigers in 2021 and had 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.
He was never able to replicate the form of his freshman season in 2018, when he burst on the scene with 46 catches for 1,000 yards at a whopping 21.7 yards per reception with nine touchdowns.
Ross finished his Clemson career with 158 catches for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's Clemson's No. 8 all-time receiver despite the injury trouble he had.
His final season at Clemson was cut short in 2021 when he missed the final three games because of a foot injury. That injury needed surgery and drastically impacted his NFL Draft status. He went undrafted in 2022, and the Kansas City Chiefs signed him as a free agent after the draft.
He missed all of 2022 because of the surgery, but he played in 10 games for the Chiefs in 2023. He had six catches for 53 yards on 11 targets and logged 73 snaps on special teams.
At 6'4 and 210 pounds, Ross shouldn't have any trouble finding work at an NFL training camp in the next week. Most teams start their camps in the next seven days, and if he can prove he's fully healthy, he can be an asset for a team looking for size in their receiver room and on special teams.
Lance Zierlein had this to say about Ross as an NFL Draft prospect, acknowledging his injury history:
While he has expanded his route tree, Ross is most effective in a passing attack that features vertical throws, where his stride length and build-up speed will work in his favor. He looked smooth catching on the move and still has an up-and-over advantage on jump balls, but his ability to elude press requires further examination. He's a likely backup who can provide value at all three receiver positions.- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com