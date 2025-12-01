Former Clemson Top-Five Pick Dominates in Win Over Cleveland Browns
This past Sunday, former Clemson Tiger and veteran defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell had yet another dominant performance, recording a career-high nine tackles and season-high two sacks in a 26-9 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Ferrell is now having one of his best seasons to date in a limited amount of action, tallying 14 tackles and four sacks in only four games played for San Francisco. He’s on track to blow past his single-season sack record of 4.5, with his current pace putting him near eight.
The 6-foot-4 edge rusher attended Clemson from 2015 to 2018 and had one of the most illustrious careers wearing orange.
He was named to First Team All-ACC twice, First Team All-American twice and won the Ted Hendricks Award — an annual award given to the best defensive end in college football. Ferrell helped anchor the legendary "Power Rangers" front alongside Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant.
By the time Ferrell left Tigertown, he'd racked up two National Championships to go with 165 tackles, 50 for a loss, 27 sacks and five forced fumbles. In the 2019 NFL Draft, the then-Oakland Raiders selected the edge rusher with the No. 4 overall pick, hoping he would develop into their next defensive cornerstone.
As a rookie, he showed flashes as he started 15-of-15 games and recorded 38 tackles, 8.5 for a loss and a still career-high 4.5 sacks. However, Ferrell would regress and never be able to solidify a role with the team as the Raiders didn't pick up his fifth-year option, leaving him to become a free agent heading into the 2023 offseason.
Over the next two seasons, he spent time with the San Francisco 49ers (first stint) and the Washington Commanders, totaling 54 tackles, 10 for a loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles in the two years.
In March of this year, the Commanders signed Ferrell back to a one-year deal, but unfortunately, he was released as part of the final roster cuts in late August. This unexpected event led to him signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played one game and recorded one tackle against his former team before being cut again in mid-October.
A few weeks later, Ferrell’s phone rang again. With injuries piling up, the 49ers turned to the veteran for a second time, signing him to the practice squad and promoting him to the active roster two weeks later. It proved to be the fresh opportunity he needed, and he’s made the most of it ever since.
Ferrell and the 49ers have an upcoming bye week before facing off against the Tennessee Titans at home on Dec. 14 at 4:25 EST.