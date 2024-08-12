Former Four-Star Clemson Football Player Reveals Why He Transferred to Colorado
Dabo Swinney hasn't utilized the transfer portal in the ways that many Clemson football fans want him to. If Clemson has another disappointing season, perhaps things will change for Swinney.
If he doesn't start using the portal, it's tough to imagine a scenario where the Tigers will be at the top of the college football world again. While player development and high school recruiting are still two important factors in building a program, the portal might be as big of a reason for success as any other.
Bringing in players who've played college football for multiple years is an advantage. Having a 22-year-old who's physically mature rather than an 18-year-old is a big difference, no matter how much Swinney tries to downplay the portal's importance.
Despite not using the portal, Clemson has had players who've used it. With all of the movement in college football, it's normal to see many players leave each season.
That was the case for former four-star recruit Zack Owens. Owens, a redshirted offensive lineman, took his talents to Colorado to play with Deion Sanders.
He appeared in two games for Clemson last year, playing just 13 snaps. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 375 pounds, Owens should have an opportunity to earn a starting job at some point for Colorado, as their line was one of the worst in college football in 2023.
He revealed why he decided to leave Clemson on an episode of "DNVR Buffs Podcast," and his reasoning was interesting for multiple reasons.
“My biggest thing was at Clemson — great school, great program, I love all the coaches and everybody there — but they already had their foundation set,” Owens said. “Everybody knows the Trevor Lawrences, Deshaun Watsons, Travis Etiennes. They already had their foundation. They already made their history there.”
Program history is a big part of Clemson, making them what they are. If it weren't for previous players and success, the view of this program would be much different.
And that's why they land many of the top high school recruits. Perhaps it's a bit more difficult to make a mark at Clemson and leave a legacy behind due to their previous success, but if a player comes in and helps the team win, they'll be remembered forever.
Oftentimes, players want to go to established programs, as Clemson has helped many players get to the NFL. Owens will take a different approach, and hopefully, it works out well for him.