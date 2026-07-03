Four-Star 2028 CB Includes Clemson in Top 10 Landing Spots

Although National Signing Day is still a long way off for the 2028 class, Clemson has set its sights on a wide range of prospects, sending out 20+ offers in June, and one of them already holds the program in high regard.

On Thursday afternoon, cornerback Kahmaree Crumity released his Top 10 schools, which include Clemson, Indiana, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville and UCLA.

Crumity is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 322 overall player, the No. 34 player at his position and the No. 49 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back became the program's eighth overall offer and just the second at his position, trailing only four-star Domonic Williams Jr., who was among the first six offers in the 2028 class.

While he only earned his offer a few weeks ago, the Tigers have been interested in Crumity for a while now, as the program invited him out for their 2025 contest against Furman. While it was never reported that he came to the game, the early relationship already establishes a precedent of Clemson prioritizing the four-star talent.

Crumity first got his name out in the national recruiting scene following his freshman year at Gadsden County (Fl.), where he totaled 19 tackles, one for a loss, one forced fumble and half of a sack.

He didn't earn any offers mid-season, but after impressing at multiple camps over the spring and summer, he went into his sophomore year with offers from Memphis, Jacksonville State, Florida State, Western Kentucky, South Alabama, Mississippi State, Maryland and Southern Miss.

This past season, though, is when he truly took off. Amidst a season where he totaled 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups, six pass deflections and one interception, he added offers from USF, Houston, FIU, Arkansas, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech. He also took three unofficial visits to Florida State and one to Georgia throughout his sophomore campaign.

Following season's end, Crumity continued to work and impress at camps, adding nearly 30 offers since the New Year began. Over the past six months, he returned to Tallahassee multiple times and visited Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Ahead of a big junior season, Crumity also decided to transfer to Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida. The decision was likely made because Gadsden County head coach Russell Ellington will serve a one-year suspension in 2026 following an audit that uncovered major rules violations regarding athlete eligibility.

With it still so early in his recruitment, there's no telling which schools lead for the four-star prospect as of now, but it's good to see Clemson on the list after offering less than a month ago. Not to mention, they're in a Top 10 alongside some of the biggest spenders in College Football.

Something worth mentioning, though, is that five-star Clemson commit Jamarin Simmons and Crumity have an extremely close relationship with each other, as both once played alongside each other at Amos P. Godby and have been close friends since they were kids.

Two of the top 2 players in the country in their respective classes when they were kids class of 27 wr @JamarinSimmons and class of 28 db @KahmareeCrumity .. wow time flies , safe to say whatever they was eating played a part in they athleticism today , happy birthday Jamarian… pic.twitter.com/Fh7VpYz3Qb — Juice Dixon (@CoachJuiceDixon) February 26, 2026