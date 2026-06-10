Clemson Commit Receives Five-Star Rating, First of 2027 Class

Over the last three weeks, Clemson football has picked up serious momentum within its 2027 class. Now, one of its already committed recruits is getting more notice.

Originally a four-star when he committed to the Tigers, wide receiver Jamarin Simmons is now a five-star recruit in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports. The recruiting database’s top 32 players have all been given a five-star nod ahead of their arrival to campus a year from now.

Simmons is a top-five receiver in the class at his position. In a loaded state of Florida that’s filled with talent, he is the No. 3 player in the state. He’s the only top 100 recruit that Clemson currently has in the class, although that could change before the class is officially announced in December.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native was a highly coveted prospect in the class, but position coach Tyler Grisham did his magic once again to bring another top receiver to the Tigers. He will join the likes of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore within the program as five-stars who have come in as freshmen.

If he’s anything like the junior duo that is making highlight plays for Clemson, he could make similar strides early when he becomes a Tiger in 2027.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound standout is on the smaller side, but his hands and speed make up for it. He finished with over 900 receiving yards in his last two seasons at Amos P. Godby in Tallahassee, catching 14 touchdowns in his junior season. He has the frame to make ridiculous grabs as well, which will make him a fan-favorite at Clemson.

Director of Scouting for 247Sports, Andrew Ivins, sees him being a potential “game-breaker” for whoever was able to get the recruit. He believes he has the ability to be a big-play receiver who can thrive after the catch.

Could there be other four-stars who can garner that fifth one to join Simmons in the cycle? There are possibilities.

The other two top 200 recruits are interior lineman Luke Starcevic and running back Gary Walker. Both are top 10 players at their respective position, but they would both need a big senior season to garner that final star.

Two running backs, Georgia commit Kemon Spell and uncommitted David Gabriel Georges, are the only two with the rating. However, both are also top 12 players in the entire cycle.

Meanwhile, on the offensive line, two others have five-star honors, Florida commit Maxwhell Hillier and Oklahoma commit Kaeden Penny. It’s a tough honor to get, but the Tigers will have plenty of quality to work with from this class.

Clemson currently has the eighth-best class thus far, and it will look to continue that, five-stars or not, going into the summer. Simmons will bring plenty of excitement into the fold when he officially becomes a Tiger in 2027.