Four-Star Cornerback Samari Matthews Set for Another Visit to Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers will be getting set for a big showdown against the Texas Longhorns in the first-round of the College Football Playoff this Saturday.
As the Tigers look to play spoiler on the road, they will certainly have their hands full against one of the best teams in the country. The Longhorns will be coming into this game featuring one of the best defenses in the nation.
The Clemson offense led by Cade Klubnik is certainly capable of winning this game, but passing on the best secondary in the country will require patience and precision. However, the junior quarterback has been one of the best in the nation, and can certainly make some plays to give his team a chance.
While the team is focusing on beating Texas, the program has also been working on bringing in new recruits and, shockingly, using the transfer portal. It has been very rare to see the Tigers active in the portal, but they were recently able to bring in Tristan Smith, who is a very talented wide receiver, to help replace a couple of players who left the program.
Even though they are adding players in the portal for the first time, they are also trying to improve in recruiting, as 2025 wasn’t ranked as a great class for the program.
For 2026, things are starting to shape up, and Clemson will be hosting one of their top targets in cornerback Samari Matthews.
“Clemson is high on my list,” Matthews recently told TCI. “Very high.”
It certainly seems like the Tigers are going to be in the mix for the four-star recruit, as he has good things to say about the school. He will be coming back for another visit, which is always a good sign on February 1st.
The North Carolina product is currently ranked in the Top-5 in the state and 30th overall. While the talented corner has seen his stock drop a touch, he is still one of the best prospects that Clemson is going after.
With a lot on their plate currently, the Tigers and Dabo Swinney are doing a good job navigating it all, as this is certainly the busiest time of the year in college football.