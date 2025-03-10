Four-Star Interior Offensive Lineman Declares Commitment to Clemson Tigers
Chance Barclay announced his commitment to the Clemson Tigers via Hayes Fawcett with On3 Recruits.
Barclay is a four-star interior offensive lineman from Orlando, Fla. and chose to sign with the Tigers over the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs. The West Virginia Mountaineers even extended an offer to Barclay. He was favored to commit with the Gators but made the switch to play for Dabo Swinney.
Barclay is one of five recruits that Clemson picked up during its Elite Retreat weekend, boosting the Tigers' roster for the better.
All five commitments are on the offensive side, adding much-needed support to get the Tigers through to the postseason. The new additions have elevated Clemson to the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation. Credit to Swinney is being celebrated among fans, marking his successful efforts to elevate his team.
Barclay is the latest recruit from the weekend, joining offensive tackle Adam Guthrie, wide receivers Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin and offensive lineman Grant Wise as brand new Tigers.
Swinney got a lot of positive reactions from fans, sharing their excitement for the upcoming 2025 campaign all over social media. In May, the recruits will begin training with Clemson in preparation for the new season.
Barclay first announced his offer from the Tigers back in June of 2024 on his personal Instagram page. His offer came after an incredible summer camp performance wearing Clemson orange. Throughout his high school career, the highly-ranked player held as many as 23 offers, all while keeping his four-star ranking.
The Tigers will be entering the new season with tremendous momentum after Elite Recruiting weekend.